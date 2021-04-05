Virtual Guardianship Symposium Exposing Elder Abuse, Exploitation and Probate Guardianship

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAAPG (Americans Against Abusive Probate Guardianship) is hosting a virtual guardianship symposium to inform attendees about the risk, tactics and impact of elder abuse, and then explore solutions.

The over two dozen speakers are experts from the fields of academia, law enforcement, media and advocacy. Plus, victims will be on hand with their perspective on the problem and how to fix it.

"Imagine a system of justice in this country that strips its citizens of their Constitutional rights, voids their existing legal documents, gives others the right to spend their money and sell their assets, isolates them, and has the ability to limit the time they can spend with their loved ones," said Dr. Sam Sugar, adding that the US has a judicial system that preys on the elderly.

The Virtual 2021 AAAPG Guardianship Symposium will take place on Zoom Webinar in 2 (two) sessions. Cost: $15 per session with free tickets to those who cannot afford them. Sunday, April 11, 2021 starting at 6PM and Monday, April 12, 2021 starting at 9AM (all times Eastern DST)

"The vital information presented in this webinar is the best way to learn how to prevent an abusive guardianship involving your family or someone you love," say Sugar, a retired board-certified medical doctor whose family member was victimized despite his exhaustive efforts to protect her.

Reservations and tickets for each session are available to the public at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/x/2021-guardianship-symposium-tickets-141592060665 for the Sunday April 11, 2021 session at 6PM EDST AND

https://www.eventbrite.com/x/2021-guardianship-symposium-tickets-141592100785 for the all-important Monday April 12, 2021 session at 9AM EDST.

Professional courtesy and special needs admissions available by completing this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfLN8XlfvxSuLwgtJIBky3UKR-U9dO4P6inxazCjj-3ZTchfQ/viewform?usp=sf_link

The full webinar program can be found at the following link: SYMPOSIUM PROGRAM.docx

Media contact: Dr. Sam Sugar, 855 913 5337 x101

