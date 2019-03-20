Virtual Halo, LLC Acquires Brussels Belgium-Based Safone Personal Safety App

PEORIA, Ill., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Halo, LLC, the personal safety app company based out of Peoria, IL, USA, announced the acquisition of Brussels, Belgium personal safety startup Safone, the connected safety suite of technologies designed to protect and watch over its users.

"Our mission from the creation of Safone has been to provide loved ones the knowledge of when their contact has arrived safely at their destination," said Olivier Beaujean, Co-Founder of Safone. "Stéphane de Biolley (Safone Co-Founder) and I built this application because we believe in personal safety; it's a necessary component of our extremely mobile and transient world and a good option did not exist in the French-speaking world. Because of our strong belief in the value Safone provides, we feel that the best way to achieve widespread adoption is to merge Safone with an established company within the safety space. After an exhaustive search, we feel that Virtual Halo, LLC is the right partner to align our technology with."

"Virtual Halo has the digital infrastructure and team in place to build upon the great work that Olivier Beaujean and Stéphane de Biolley have crafted Safone into," said Josh Swank, CEO of Virtual Halo, LLC. "We aim to provide a lasting legacy to their project while integrating Safone into Virtual Halo's patented personal safety technology ecosystem, which will provide additional safety features to Safone's users along with adding unique features to Virtual Halo's community. Safone's existing user-base is particularly strong throughout Belgium and the EU and we are excited to be able to provide additional solutions to both French and English-speaking audiences."

Virtual Halo streamlines real-time communications in emergency and potential-emergency situations, providing emergency contacts (or guardians) the knowledge of where a person is and that they are either: safe, in trouble or may need assistance. Alerts are communicated through a combination of push-notifications, in-app messaging, SMS messaging and social media postings, depending on user preference. "Virtual Halo is pioneering modern-day personal safety technology around the world for mobile and wearable devices. The acquisition of Safone to the Virtual Halo family of personal safety apps is a natural fit," said Swank.

Safone will remain available as a free download with basic SOS / Panic Mode functionality in both French and English for the iOS and Android mobile operating systems and is available in all 139 countries the Google Play Store provides service and the 155 countries that the Apple App Store conducts business. Additional features will be available via an in-app subscription (a seven-day free trial remains standard).

Virtual Halo Features to be integrated into the Safone Application within 2019 will result in the following modules available to users of both apps:

SOS / Panic Button

Mobile-Based Siren (when button is pressed, or headphones removed from phone)

Journey Travel Time (walking, bicycling, driving and bus-transit)

Follow My Journey

Destination Arrival Notification

Going Ou

Check-In

Live-Location

About Virtual Halo

Virtual Halo is an advanced technology company based out of Peoria, IL USA focusing on technologies to keep people safe without anyone being able to actively track the user without their knowledge and consent. Privacy is paramount and their entire technology platform is designed to put the user in complete control over who has access to their specific location, path, journey or health related information. The company focuses on building personal safety solutions on mobile and wearable devices for active participants in the journey of life including: individuals, families and business, students and global travelers. From audible alarms on mobile devices, geo-fencing that provides both proactive and reactive alerts and integration with advanced Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Halo's patented and patent pending technologies weave a halo of safety surrounding the users of their personal safety technology.

