Virtual Health Partners Propels Billings Clinic into a New Era of Patient Care

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Health Partners (VHP), an innovator in cost-effective virtual health and wellness solutions, announces the expansion of its Billings Clinic weight management program, which is designed to provide seamless, superior and uninterrupted patient services as the United States transitions into a new era of health care. The expanded program, which began in January 2019, provides a virtual weight management option that empowers the clinic to serve a broader patient population while keeping them safe at home, effectively addressing the hurdles posed by COVID-19.

VHP will support Billings Clinic in adapting to the new normal of patient care by offering 24/7 virtual solutions for patients in the weight loss program, which includes one-on-one telehealth appointments with providers, live nutrition and fitness classes, live virtual support groups, on-demand workouts, meal plans, healthy recipes, progress trackers and accountability groups. The virtual platform enables Billings Clinics to continue offering the highly successful program they are known for, while keeping social distancing based on new regulations, new work schedules and travel time in mind.

Serving patients throughout Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas, Billings Clinic's Weight Management program extends across a vast area. VHP provides the backend support needed to reach and guide each and every patient on their weight loss journey – in their own home and on their own time.

"With the VHPGO platform, we are able to meet patients where they are, offer our program to patients who live in rural communities across a large geographic region," shares Lisa Ranes RD, CDCES, CSOWM, Manager of Diabetes Endocrinology and Metabolism Center at Billings Clinic. "VHPGO also empowers us to use technology to improve the patient experience by offering convenience and options to meet unique needs."

VHP integrated virtual wellness offerings solve the commute dilemma for many of Billings Clinic's rural patients and alleviate concerns about crowded waiting rooms in a post-COVID environment. For patients with long drives or underlying health conditions that keep them at home, having consistent access to targeted virtual health support encourages greater compliance and motivation to reach their goals.

"Technology is democratizing healthcare," states Jillian Bridgette Cohen, VHP Co-Founder and CEO. "Thanks to the distribution of data and the ability to generate and apply insights at scale, healthcare is becoming more accessible to people. This gives patients the opportunity to use their data, technology and access of expertise to take charge of their own well-being and manage their own health."

VHP is a B2B2C virtual program that allows clinics and physicians to brand and control their own online portal. The model is highly scalable within Billing's Clinic own team and will use VHP's team to help as volume grows. Other clinics and medical offices can implement a similar template of care (combination of in person and virtual) to stay connected with patients in this new reality.

About Virtual Health Partners

Virtual Health Partners (VHP) is an innovator in cost-effective health and wellness, focusing on live, virtual nutrition, fitness and lifestyle modification within a contained ecosphere of support. Offered exclusively through networks of participating partners including insurers, hospital systems, physicians, corporations, pharmaceutical, medical device, fitness and nutrition companies, VHP's Business-to Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) model provides a SaaS and PaaS solution that is scalable and can be white labeled to fit partners' needs. Through the private, HIPAA compliant platform, VHP provides its partners with a turnkey solution for clients in the areas of weight loss and weight loss procedures, metabolic syndrome, oncology, women's health, digestive diseases, cardiac rehab, preventative medicine, plastic surgery and general wellness.

About Billings Clinic

Billings Clinic is Montana's largest health system, serving Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas. A not-for-profit organization led by a physician CEO, Billings Clinic is governed by a board of community members, nurses and physicians. At its core, Billings Clinic is a physician-led, integrated multispecialty group practice with a 304-bed hospital and Level II trauma center. Billings Clinic has more than 4,400 employees, including 450 physicians and advanced practitioners offering more than 80 specialties. More information can be found at www.billingsclinic.com.

