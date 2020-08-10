Virtual Memory Screening Program Expanding to Meet Growing Demand

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) announced that it is expanding its virtual memory screening offerings to accommodate the high demand for the service. Screenings will now be offered every Monday and Wednesday from 10 am to 4 pm (ET) and every Friday from 10 am to 2 pm (ET). Appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484.

AFA started providing virtual memory screenings through its National Memory Screening Program on July 8th. Screenings are conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference technology in real-time. The program is free and open to everyone: there are no minimum age or insurance requirements. All that's needed is a phone, computer, tablet or any other device with a webcam and Internet capability. Hundreds of people have already been screened.

"The response to our virtual memory screenings has been tremendous," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's President & CEO. "Memory screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine for everyone. At a time when many families are still at home due to COVID-19, this program allows individuals to get screened without having to travel anywhere. We're excited to see so many people taking advantage of this program and look forward to serving even more through our expanded schedule."

Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes and is confidential. Memory screenings are similar to other routine health screenings, such as those for blood pressure, cholesterol and skin checks.

Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation. Early detection is important because it can enable the person to begin medications sooner, participate in a clinical trial and take a more active role in developing their care plan.

Anyone wishing to get a free memory screening should call AFA at 866-232-8484 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are required and scheduled on a first-come, first served basis.

For more information about memory screenings, Alzheimer's disease or support services available to help families affected by Alzheimer's, visit AFA's website at www.alzfdn.org or call AFA's Helpline at 866-232-8484.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Foundation of America

Related Links

https://www.alzfdn.org

