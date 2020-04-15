Virtual Music Festival to Celebrate the Class of 2020 Slated for April 25

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged people around the globe to reinvent long-standing traditions and celebrations. The Quell Foundation is honored to host a virtual Music Festival celebrating the accomplishments of the graduating Class of 2020.

On Saturday, April 25th, from 2-7 p.m. (edt), The Foundation will sound the trumpets for the 7.5 million college and high school graduates that may miss the opportunity to hear Pomp and Circumstance played for them in a formal Spring ceremony.

"We want Quell's scholarship recipients, along with all graduates across the country, to know we are proud of them and their accomplishments. We applaud the many years of hard work and commitment made towards advancing their education," said Quell Foundation founder and CEO, Kevin M. Lynch. "While they may not have a chance to walk across the stage for a diploma, it's our privilege to host a virtual music celebration for the students, their family, friends, and faculty members. The graduation season is often full of hope and gratitude. This festival is one way to keep those sentiments alive during these uncertain times."

This special "Class of 2020" event will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 25, through The Quell Foundation's YouTube Channel . Tune in to hear musicians from across the country celebrate our nation's graduates from a variety of genres including country, punk rock, pop, and indie.

Take Action: Find out how to submit call-outs for graduates and buy music festival gear here: https://thequellfoundation.givingfuel.com/class-of-2020-celebratory-music-festival .

