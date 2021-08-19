Virtual National Women's Business Conference Powers The Dreams Of The Nation's Women Business Owners

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every entrepreneurial journey starts with a dream, and this year's Virtual National Women's Business Conference (WBC) is powering the dreams—big and small—of the nation's women business owners on October 17-19. This annual event is hosted by the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO®) and presented by Bank of America for the ninth consecutive year.

"Whether the dream is to create something new, better or more meaningful; to be your own boss and leader; to enjoy a more flexible lifestyle; to leave a legacy for the next generation; to give back to a community; or to change the world in positive ways, NAWBO is here to power it," said Cristina Morales Heaney, NAWBO National Board Chair. "This year's WBC is designed to deliver a uniquely fun and impactful experience infused with connectivity, inspiration, learning, resources and more."



The 2021 WBC's diverse speaking line-up includes Jessica Matthews, inventor, venture capitalist and co-founder of Uncharted Power who will talk, Power, Redefined: Changing the Game By Being Unapologetically You (Keynote); Diana Nyad, the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida, prominent sports journalist, storyteller, public speaker and author of the memoir, Find a Way (Keynote); and Cleo Wade, poet, activist and author of the best-selling books, Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life and Where to Begin: A Small Book About Your Power to Create Big Change (Gala Performer).

Other 2021 highlights include:

Focuses of technology and sustainability

Breakout sessions on the timeliest topics

Exhibit hall packed with shopping and resources

Opportunities to connect with like-minded women

Give-back component with bra drive benefitting women in need

Fun activities like morning workouts, happy hours and prize giveaways

Gala and awards program

Swag delivered to every attendee's home

"Women business owners innovate, influence and inspire," said Jill Calabrese Bain, Managing Director at Bank of America. "At this year's annual conference, we will celebrate the success of NAWBO and its members as we come together again as a community that empowers women business owners to dream big. Bank of America is proud to play a role in this celebration—serving as presenting sponsor for the conference and the Women Business Owner of the Year Award."

The cost to attend this year's WBC is just $195 for members/$250 for non-members and includes three full days of live programming, plus pre-conference activities. Learn more and register here.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 11.6 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org .

SOURCE National Association of Women Business Owners

Related Links

http://www.nawbo.org

