Virtual Personal Assistants (VPAs): Global Industry Insights & Opportunities, 2014 to 2024 -- A CAGR of 33.74% is Projected for 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) Market - By Product, Interaction, Application, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Virtual Personal Assistants Market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



According to the research report, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 33.74% during 2019-2024.



Smart speakers and Voice virtual assistants are the segments that have been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to increasing adoption of voice assistants by major corporate houses and E-commerce companies who are focusing on maintaining a healthy relation with their customers by timely addressing their queries supported by powering millennial population and growth internet access to users.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Virtual Personal Assistants Market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America region include rapid adoption of latest technology by major tech giants in the region backed with the growing prevalence of smart homes technology which directly impacts the market for virtual Assistants, thereby anticipated to infuse positive growth in the region during the forecasting period.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Virtual Personal Assistants Market and provides statistics and information on market size, share and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Virtual Personal Assistants Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Virtual Personal Assistants Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Virtual Personal Assistants Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type - Chatbots, Smartspeakers

By Mode of Interaction - Text/Online Chat, Voice

By Application - BFSI, E-commerce, Government, IT & Telecom, Personal, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis - Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Samsung Electronics, Alphabet Inc, Apple, Amazon.com, International Business Machines (IBM), Baidu, Oracle Corporation, Inbenta Technologies.

