Virtual Pharma Expo Set for May 20, 2020

Sponsored by Federal Equipment Company, this free event features equipment and processes to manufacture pharmaceutical solid dose tablets and capsules with content for everyone in pharmaceutical, vitamin and nutritional supplement manufacturing operations including R&D, production, quality, engineering, purchasing, and administration.

Topics include:

Solid Dose Manufacturing

Overall Equipment Efficiencies

Granulation

Particle Sizing

Tablet Presses

Fluid Bed Drying

Mixing and Blending

Packaging

Presentations from 12 different experts:

Ed Godek , Manager, Process Technology, Glatt Air Techniques

, Manager, Process Technology, Glatt Air Techniques Wilf Sangüesa, Product Manager, Quadro Engineering and Scott Wennerstrum , Technical Director, The Fitzpatrick Company (IDEX Corporation)

, Technical Director, The Fitzpatrick Company (IDEX Corporation) Jim Hahn , VP, Global Sales & Marketing, Thomas Engineering

, VP, Global Sales & Marketing, Dale Natoli , President & CEO, Natoli Engineering

, President & CEO, Simon Cashmore , Business Development Manager, Syntegon

, Business Development Manager, Syntegon Ulrik Frodermann , President, Fette Compacting America

, President, Fette Compacting America Fred Murray , Director of Global Sales, KORSCH AG

, Director of Global Sales, KORSCH AG Al Friedrich , National Sales Manager, Alexanderwerk

, National Sales Manager, Alexanderwerk Anand Rajan , Sales Head, North America , ACG Engineering

, Sales Head, , ACG Engineering John Ciasulli , CEO, Frewitt USA

, CEO, Frewitt Jack Haronian , Sales Engineer, Fluid Air

, Sales Engineer, Fluid Air Michael Bersani , Regional Sales Manager, IMA North America

Register for free HERE: (https://www.vpharmaexpo.com/)

Pharmaceutical Online aims to be the most valuable resource for a specific segment of the industry – pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging – and the professionals who make their living there. Our community is not made up of generalists. They're specialists, like us. We deliver in-depth content from authoritative authors and sources because that's what our community demands.

Techceuticals provides training and troubleshooting to the pharmaceutical industry. Our technical tips, articles, and training programs include tablet and capsule formulation assistance, operator training, public training seminars and hands-on training sessions for solid dose manufacturing, tablet compression, encapsulation, and film coating.

Federal Equipment Company offers 60 years of expertise buying and selling pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment. We optimize the value you recoup for surplus equipment and ensure you get the equipment you need quickly from our broad, on-hand inventory of reliable used machines.

For more information:

Scott Moren

(814) 897-7700

[email protected]

SOURCE Federal Equipment Company