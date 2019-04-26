Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2019

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2019, the largest, most comprehensive trade show for unmanned and autonomous systems, which takes place from April 30 – May 2 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2019 press kits on Virtual Press Office

LEMO USA, Inc.

Booth #3834

Press Kit: xponential.vporoom.com/LEMO

LEMO's high quality Push-Pull connectors are found in a variety of challenging application environments including medical, industrial control, test & measurement, audio-video/broadcast, military and telecommunications. LEMO has been designing precision connectors for seven decades. Offering more than 75,000 combinations of product that continue to grow through custom designs, LEMO and its affiliated sister companies REDEL, NORTHWIRE and COELVER currently serve more than 100,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world. LEMO is ISO 9001 Certified as well as ISO 13485 Certified for the Design, Manufacture and Distribution of Medical Components and Cable Assemblies to the medical market.

