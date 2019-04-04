Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: NAB Show 2019

NEW YORK, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for NAB Show 2019, where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways, which takes place from April 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Beamr

CenturyLink

CenturyLink is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

To learn more about CenturyLink Business, visit: centurylink.com/business/enterprise.html.

Magewell

Founded in 2011, Magewell focuses on the core technology of audio and video processing. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing customers with outstanding technical support, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its capture devices. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in a wide array of professional video and audio applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, machine vision, gaming and more. For more information, please visit magewell.com. Mobile Video Devices Inc. is the North American and South American distributor for Magewell.

Other World Computing

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7 as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step installation and support videos. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination and everything is possible.



