Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: North American International Toy Fair 2019 Part 1

Aeromax, Inc.

Mark Levine started Aeromax in 1997 with one product. Twenty-two years later, fans of Aeromax products still appreciate how the company has become synonymous with innovation and quality. From its start with a tangle-free toy parachute to its "Get Real Gear" career-oriented costumes, toys, hats and accessories, Aeromax continually earns industry awards and national media recognition. Come see us this year for Apollo 11 and NASA gifts and toys for all ages. Our amazing line of fun items can been seen at Booth #5527. Discover our product line further at Aeromaxtoys.com.

Bachmann Trains

Bachmann Trains, the world's best-selling model train company, features licensed Thomas & Friends, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Norman Rockwell, and Boy Scouts of America sets plus E-Z App-equipped trains with touch-screen control through the user's smart device.

Barry and Jason - Games & Entertainment

Barry and Jason met on their first day of college at UCLA years ago and have been collaborating ever since.

They've hosted live comedy game shows all over the country, which led to Game Night in a Can, which is now releasing a sequel called The Familympics.

Their second game, Dr. Biscuits' Radical Road trip, is a revolutionary new travel game that inspires kids off of their screens, and is a finalist for the TOTY Game of the Year award.

They are currently collaborating with Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty on a game called "Crazy Aaron's Ultimate Putty Challenge."

Bonkers Toy Company

We're BONKERS about toys! Not just any toys, but quality, on-point products made with a little extra TLC. We deliver what fans want to collect. The toys kids are texting and tweeting about. Products that are true to license, technically savvy and totally in tune with today's trends.

In 2017, Bonkers Toys launched the toy line for worldwide game sensation, slither.io which had 27 billion game plays and continues to be a juggernaut.

2018 brought the launch of the Ryan's World's toy line by Bonkers Toys in partnership with the #1 YouTuber in the world, Ryan Toys Review. The flagship toy in the Ryan's World line, the Giant Mystery Egg, has won numerous awards and been featured on the TODAY Show, GMA, Parents, NBC Nightly News and the Wendy Williams Show.

In 2019 Bonkers continues to shine in the influencer arena with the launch of the FGTeeV toy line based on one of YouTube's most-popular gaming and family-friendly entertainment channels.

Buffalo Games

Buffalo Games is an industry-leading jigsaw puzzle and board game manufacturer located in Buffalo, New York. Buffalo Games' products are available at all major retailers in the U.S.A. and Canada. Over the company's 30-year history, Buffalo Games has sold more than 40 million puzzles and games. The company's portfolio includes popular licenses such as Charles Wysocki, National Geographic, NFL, Ryan ToysReview, Skee-Ball, Pac-Man, Star Wars, and more. Buffalo Games' puzzles are made in the U.S.A. and all products are made with a careful eye toward quality and sustainable practices. For more info visit buffalogames.com.

CCA&B, LLC (Elf on the Shelf)

Creatively Classic Activities and Books, LLC (CCA and B) is home to The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets® and Scout Elf Productions™. Our mission is to tap into the magic of believing and love of tradition at Christmastime by creating characters, stories and lore through products, experiences and entertainment.

Celestial Buddies, LLC

Celestial Buddies is an original line of plush characters each personifying a celestial body. Have you ever noticed that there is so much variation among the planets and that each has its own unique characteristics, identity and personality? Celestial Buddies has designed each Buddy to stay true to these unique variations through careful selection of fabrics and decisions regarding size, shape and features to create an artistic interpretation of each celestial body. Each character comes with a tag showing the actual object it personifies, along with some vital statistics and fun facts to give the Buddy educational value. Own your own favorites or collect them all.

Chalk of the Town

Dream it, Draw it & Wear it!

The sisters behind the Chalk of the Town brand of chalkboard apparel, combined years of experience in graphic design and engineering to develop this revolutionary line of patent-pending products. The T-shirts and tote bags, recommended for ages 4 - 14, are each sold as part of kits which enable kids to create custom designs, instantly. Here's the best part: the chalkboards are erasable! Simply wipe with a wet cloth, and the shirt is ready for the next design.

For more information visit www.chalk-of-the-town.com or stop by booth #4532, in the Launch Pad area, at the 2019 Toy Fair.

Corolle

Corolle is the premium doll brand designed in France, designed to be the perfect look, size, feel and scent for little ones to love and cherish.

Crestar Ltd.

Crestar is an importer and distributor of arts & crafts and office products. We are the exclusive distributor of Funny Mat, washable & reusable activity mats, in North America and the Canadian distributor for Pilot products. Our head office and warehouse are situated in Montreal. We service a network of major dealers, mass market retailers, wholesalers, chains and individual stores where Pilot & Funny Mat products can be purchased.

EasyRead Time Teacher

EasyRead Time Teacher is a family business based in the UK and Australia. We make children's wall clocks, alarm clocks, wrist watches and teaching aids, all designed to help children learn to tell the time on analog clocks.

Our award-winning clocks and watches are the perfect educational gift for girls and boys age 4-11. Popular with parents and grandparents, they're supplied with a simple teaching method that really works. With colorful designs, eye-catching packaging and point of sale displays, our product range is all ready for maximum retail appeal.

ELENCO

Elenco's pride is the award-winning SNAP CIRCUITS® line, which teaches basic electronics in a fun-filled, creative way. Following its Learn by doing® philosophy, Elenco's new TEACH TECH™ brand includes coding, robotic, and green-energy kits.! As a leader of quality innovative toys and educational science kits, Elenco is a key player in STEM/Maker movements worldwide and SNAP CIRCUITS® has been endorsed by educators globally. Elenco has been family owned and operated since 1972. Its product lines also include: Engino Construction, Edu-Toys Science Kits, and Elenco's WEmake line of D.I.Y./Maker kits and tools. SNAP CIRCUITS® BRIC: Structures is a TOTY Finalist! elenco.com

Endless Games

Founded in 1996 by industry veterans Mike Gasser, Kevin McNulty and game inventor Brian Turtle, Endless Games specializes in games that offer classic entertainment and hours of fun at affordable prices. The three have an uncanny ability for discovering and developing hit games, having been a part in past successes Trivial Pursuit™, Pictionary® and Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon™. The mission of Endless Games is to produce high quality entertainment in board games that are quick and easy to learn but offer "Endless" play value. For additional information, visit www.endlessgames.com.

Fin Fun

Fin Fun originated the swimmable fabric mermaid tail and patented monofin in 2010. The company produces wearable mermaid tails, monofins, mermaid-themed clothing, blankets and accessories as well as Shark Gear and Wild Things wearable animal blankets. A celebrity favorite, Fin Fun sells its products online and to exclusive retail outlets in 170 countries. In 2017, Eric Browning, CEO and Steve Browning, President & CFO, were named Idaho Small Business Persons of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. In 2016, it made the Inc. 500 list and Internet Retailer Hot 100 list. finfun.com.

Folkmanis, Inc.

Folkmanis – the leader in specialty puppets since 1976. Folkmanis® Puppets are magical classic toys that captivate the imagination and spark natural creativity. With designs from wild to whimsical inspired by nature and literature, these award-winning puppets offer superior play value and heirloom design quality. In 2017, Folkmanis debuted the Disney character puppet collection that continues to grow with new offerings every introduction season! Find Folkmanis® Puppets online at www.folkmanis.com.

Folkmanis® Puppets: An essential ingredient to every toy box, every childhood, every generation.

Fox Chapel Publishing

Fox Chapel Publishing inspires and informs readers who enjoy a wide variety of hobbies, crafts, and lifestyle interests. The company specializes in illustrated nonfiction with a focus on artisan and high-quality craft books. Fox Chapel publishes more than 1,500 book titles as well as several craft magazines. The publisher's imprints include CompanionHouse Book, Creative Homeowner, Design Originals, Happy Fox Books, IMM Lifestyle Books, Landauer Publishing, Old Pond Publishing, and Quiet Fox Designs. For more information, please visit foxchapelpublishing.com.

Griddly Games, Inc.

About Griddly Games: We are the creators, manufacturers and marketers of original games and activity kits that are designed for the entire "grid" of people. Our mission is to inspire creativity, imagination, out-of-the-box learning, healthy living and lively interaction through the fun of games and activities. Our multi-award-winning line of STEAM (Science. Technology. Engineering. Art. Math) activity kits and STEM games continues to "Just Add" more and more new "ingredients" that cultivate natural curiosities and memorable experiences. All of our products inspire and engage people in a lifetime of play and learning about themselves and their limitless capabilities. Founded in 2007, Griddly Games is committed to a continual development of "new classics" across the grid of all toy categories.

GUND, a division of Spin Master Inc.

For more than a century, GUND has been creating unique teddy bears and other soft toys recognized worldwide for their quality and innovation.

IAmElemental

IAmElemental created the first female action figures designed specifically for girls (and boys!). The company's strong, healthy female figures boast forward-thinking design and engineering, and invite kids to develop their character by playing with "The Elements of Power." Founded in 2013, the company's Series #1/Courage launched via Kickstarter, made TIME's 2014 Top Invention and Top Toy lists, and was a 2017 TIA Toy of the Year finalist. STEM-inspired Series #2/Wisdom is a 2018 Toy of the Year finalist. Play with power!

Imperial Toy

Imperial Toy is the global leader in licensed and non-licensed kids' bubbles, seasonal products and novelty toys. Imperial Toy brands include Blitz®, Super Miracle Bubbles®, Miracle Bubbles®, Kaos®, Splat X® , Lumination™, KiddyUp®, Zooma® Junior Sports, Buddy-L®, Legends of the Wild West®, Googly®, and Runway Pink® and various others.

JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include BIG-FIGS™, XPV®, Max Tow™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C'est Moi™, a youth skincare and make-up brand. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

KD Group

KD Group, based in Lyon, France, has been making innovative kids electronic toys for more than 20 years, working with mass and specialty retailers in more than 20 countries around the world. The company's in-house team of product engineers, scientists and educators is focused on creating products with huge play value that incorporate cutting-edge technologies into learning and childhood development. KD Group is well-known globally for its best-selling Kurio® line of kid-safe tablets and smart devices.

Konami Digital Entertainment

About Konami and Yu-Gi-Oh!

KONAMI is a leading developer, publisher and manufacturer of electronic entertainment properties and traditional trading card games. KONAMI's software titles include the popular franchises METAL GEAR SOLID, Silent Hill, DanceDanceRevolution and Castlevania, among other top sellers. KONAMI is also the manufacturer of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG) the #1 trading card game in the world with over 25 billion cards sold. It is a game of strategy, where players create individual Decks of cards collected from Structure Decks and Booster Packs. Two players engage in a Duel while using cards that represent powerful monsters, magical Spells and surprising Traps. Duelists with well-constructed Decks, dominating monsters, solid strategy and good fortune are the victors in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.

Looney Labs

Looney Labs designs, produces, and markets award winning specialty card and board games. Husband and wife team Andy and Kristin Looney believe that one of the most important things they create is the fun people have while playing their games. Looney Labs is a woman owned and operated company, and most Looney Labs card games are made in the USA using recycled materials whenever possible. Andy Looney designs all their games, from those with lighter play, like Fluxx®, Loonacy, and Just Desserts, to more strategic games like Chrononauts and Pyramid Arcade.

