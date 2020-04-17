Virtual Procurement Services Hires Former Mohegan Sun CIO Fred Brown as Chief Technology Officer

WESTPORT, Conn., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Procurement Services (VPS) (http://www.vps-analytics.com), the leader in reducing and recovering IT spend, announced today the hiring of technology veteran Fred Brown as its new Chief Technology Officer. Brown brings with him 26 years of IT experience and 13+ years in the Gaming & Hospitality industry, most recently as the Corporate CIO for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, where he built and led the corporate IT organization and was responsible for IT strategy, budgeting, integration, and oversight of nine properties globally.

In his role, Brown will oversee the internal technology direction for VPS and will act as a strategic IT advisor to CEOs and CFOs, leading VPS' initiative to provide IT budgetary and organizational consulting to its clients, alongside its award-winning procurement services.

"I have seen VPS' work first-hand, and I'm honored and excited to be part of the only team that achieves this level of success for their clients," said Brown. "Given the current crisis, there is no better time to be able to extend this kind of advisory assistance at no charge to customers, especially those in the Gaming & Hospitality industry, which has been one of the hardest-hit. CIOs will be asked to make painful and difficult decisions and to do even more with less. VPS is uniquely positioned to assist in those efforts, utilizing its proven spend reduction and cost recovery services to free up significant funds and ensure that every IT dollar is spent effectively."

"While we have been offering this service to our customers since last year, demand has increased to the point that we needed a dedicated CTO overseeing consulting. We are thrilled to have someone of Fred's caliber on board to help our clients optimize their IT environments," said Scott Robins, CEO of VPS. "There are so many organizations that simply don't have this senior-level IT experience internally and can't afford to pay the typically high rates of consulting firms, especially in this new, drastically-altered landscape. With Fred's help and expertise, we will continue to provide this service at no cost to our clients."

Added Brown, "The VPS team measures their success by the number of jobs they save. I'm proud to be a part of that culture and happy to be able to help at a time when our services are truly needed most."

About VPS

Founded in 2009 by CEO Scott Robins, VPS leverages its exclusive predictive analytics tool and proprietary processes to recover costs on money already spent and reduce spend on net/new technology acquisitions, ensuring that its clients are making the most of often limited IT budgets. VPS is headquartered in Westport, CT and serves over 400 customers in a variety of industries globally. For more information visit https://www.vps-analytics.com/

Media contact:

Kerry Blake

[email protected]

203-202-3362

SOURCE Virtual Procurement Services