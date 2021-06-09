Virtual Procurement Services Responds to Unprecedented Demand for Its Service by Creating Three Focused Divisions

WESTPORT, Conn., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Procurement Services, the leading pricing analytics company in procurement, has seen a surge in demand for improved efficiency in procurement spend across more than just technology purchases. When the company was founded, it had a focus on supporting clients domestically and internationally to recover or reduce technology spend. Over the past 10 years their customers had asked for help in various other spend categories. As a result of expanding their pricing analytics and increasing focused domain expertise, the Virtual Procurement leadership and board have decided to form 3 companies under the Virtual Procurement umbrella – FF&E Analytics, VPS Analytics and OS&E Analytics.

FF&E Analytics will focus on furniture, fixture and equipment spend. VPS Analytics will continue to expand on improving procurement spend capability for technology projects. OS&E Analytics brings a team specialized in operating supplies and equipment to leverage advance pricing analytics that is focused on reduce operating spend.

"Our process helps our customers benchmark procurement spending to retain and recover capital," explained CEO and Founder of VPS, Scott Robins. "VVI uses publicly available data sets and processes them through an AI-driven analytic engine to calculate predictive pricing. We are the only company that pairs these advanced analytics with proprietary processes to reduce the cost of new purchases and recover money already spent. That's what sets us apart."

A steady trajectory of company growth and increased customer interest in recovering and reducing costs associated with FF&E, OS&E and enterprise technology purchases necessitated the refinement of VPS' business model. Robins describes the move as a natural evolution of his company and as a way to deliver more focused efforts to a larger customer base across a broader spectrum of industries.

Since its founding, VPS has helped its clients realize substantive capital and operational savings, a trend Robins and his team predicts will continue. Robins furthered, "We are poised to support new and existing customer purchases in the financial services, gaming, healthcare, senior living and hospitality industries. We pride ourselves on our ability to offer creative ways to deliver more value to our customers. This latest move proves that we will never stop disrupting, transforming and improving the sourcing process."

