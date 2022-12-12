Virtual production market size to increase by USD 2,447.47 million: 45% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

Dec 12, 2022, 20:45 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual production market by component, type and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 17% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,447.47 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global virtual production market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. A considerable increase in movie production budgets and the rising usage of virtual effects in Hollywood are driving the growth of the regional market.
Company Profiles
The virtual production market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- 360Rize: The company offers virtual production such as 360 Penguin action camera, accessories, video gear, mounting solutions, and underwater solutions which are available for every single 360Rize product for 360 Plug n Play video and photos.
- Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.: The company offers virtual production such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator InDesign, and Lightroom
- Autodesk Inc.: The company offers virtual production such as Visual Effects (VFX) Software and Visual FX for Film & TV.
- BORIS FX Inc.: The company offers virtual production such as the boris fx suite, continuum FCP and continuum plugins.
- HTC Corp.: The company offers virtual production such as VIVE Mars CamTrack, and Vive VR headsets.
- Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.
- Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Panocam3d.com
- ROE Visual Co. Ltd.
- Brompton Technology Ltd.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Epic Games Inc.
- Side Effects Software Inc.
- Technicolor SA
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing implementation of virtual production techniques in the gaming industry, the success of movies and TV shows due to the high use of animation, and the rising adoption of LED video wall technology. However, the issues associated with LED screens used for virtual production are hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Market Segmentation
- By component, the market is segmented into software, services, and hardware. The software segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this virtual production market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the virtual production market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the virtual production market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the virtual production market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual production market vendors
|
Virtual Production Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
157
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,447.47 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
15.8
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
360Rize, Adobe Inc., Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX Inc., Brompton Technology Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Epic Games Inc., HTC Corp., Humaneyes Technologies Ltd., Mo Sys Engineering Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Panocam3d.com, ROE Visual Co. Ltd., Side Effects Software Inc., Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Unity Software Inc., Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., and Weta Digital Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
