'Virtual Quarantine Features' in Dating Startup Moonit Close the Gap for Isolated Singles

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonit, a cutting-edge startup, is offering its "Immersive Virtual Dating" features for free until May 30. These fun, high-tech cyber environments give lonely singles more than one way to connect on a flirtatious, lighthearted, and even deep emotional level. Users can Play "Hot or Not," or meet up for virtual dates in a 3D museum or nightclub.

"In times like these… singles crave connection more than ever. So we wanted to offer realistic ways for people to couple up, even while they're on lockdown," said Moonit spokesperson Dina Colada. "We provide more virtual features than any other dating site in the world. There are themed chat-rooms, voice chat, and video chat inside Moonit. And the most exciting part is the 3D dating aspect. You can have a 'Street Date' in your hometown, or travel across the globe to the Eiffel tower and meet your match. Moonit also has 3D games, so you can tic-tac-toe your way to love."

People are spending more time at home than ever before. And many singles are looking for better ways to connect. Living under quarantine can feel confusing and lonely. The gap of isolation is even more significant for singles who live alone.

"After COVID-19, the dating world is radically different. But the deep desire to connect with other people will never change," says Colada. "We wanted to create a platform that gives singles the chance to communicate, make new friends, and even fall in love — virtually — until they can meet in real life."

The site's Quarantine Features allow users to "Take off the Mask" metaphorically and physically. You can chat, hear, and see your matches — virtually and safely. It's the place where singles can be their authentic selves in a virtual world.

Moonit is the dating site that helps lonely singles close the gap when they're looking for love.

The world's first and only virtual online dating website. Moonit helps users chat, meet and date in 3D environments — it's almost as good as real life.

March, chat and go on virtual dates — anywhere in the world.

Media Inquiries Contact:

Dina Colada

Phone: 304-871-4653

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.moonit.com

Related Images

moonit-logo.jpg

Moonit Logo

you-can-easily-change-your-avatars.png

You can easily change your avatar's face on Moonit so your date can see you in 3D.

3d-street-view-of-a-single-woman.png

3D Street view of a single woman on a virtual Moonit Date.

Related Links

Moonit.com

SOURCE Moonit

Related Links

http://www.Moonit.com

