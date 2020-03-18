Virtual Reality Company Offers A One Stop Shopping Experience Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic

According to Robert Cooper of John Craig Clothier, "Lifestyles In 360 VR guide allows people to walk into and visit the store without actually coming to our location."

LifeStyles In 360 is a new Virtual Reality shopping experience and sister company of the original B2b Virtual Guide which was founded almost a decade ago, and is offering local businesses an opportunity to open their doors virtually to new customers.

For Kadeem Scott, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, working with Lifestyles in 360 has been a life changing experience.

"Lifestyles in 360 has changed my life. I would have never dreamt of an opportunity where I can train and develop these new high tech skills. I can use these skills for the rest of my career," says Scott.

Lifestyles in 360 plans to increase their workforce up to 1,000 employees by the end of 2020.

"We are MORE than just an 'add to cart' experience. The purpose of our company is very important as we are providing a convenient service for those shopping from home while training our employees for high paying tech jobs for this new millennium." - Ms. Clarke

For additional information, visit www.lifestylesin360.com

SOURCE LifeStyles In 360

