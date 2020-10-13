Virtual Reality Improves Recovery in Physical Therapy Patients

"We are excited to release our portable VR product that helps patients work on functional rehabilitation right from their bedside to anywhere in the clinic," says Veena Somareddy, Co-founder and CEO at Neuro Rehab VR. "We can reach patients in critical need of rehabilitation with an engaging, easy to use system to accelerate the recovery process. With every minute spent in our virtual beach or serene meadows working on fun and engaging rehab exercises, patients are that much closer to reaching their therapy goals."

With the XR Therapy System, therapists can provide better patient care through immersive games and activities of daily living that customize and adapt to each patient's specific needs, ability, and targeted therapy plan. The system's proprietary Data Analytics Portal allows therapists to measure, track, and quantify patient progress. The efficacy and benefits of virtual reality exercises are evidence-based through case studies and clinical partnerships. Some features of the XR Therapy System include:

Comprehensive, turn-key system for seamless workflow integration.

Easy-to-use VR platform with a companion tablet to control and guide the patient experience.

Data analytics to track and quantify progress.

The XR Therapy System is available now for as low as $4,000. For more information visit www.neurorehabvr.com.

About Neuro Rehab VR

Neuro Rehab VR has developed a comprehensive solution for outpatient physical therapy centers and hospitals to work on patient physical therapy for upper and lower extremity, cognitive therapy, pain and anxiety alleviation, behavioral and social skills training, and more through a library of various fun and engaging virtual reality applications. The company is located inside the Neurological Recovery Center in Fort Worth, Texas, and has seen successful integration of their technology into hundreds of patient therapy plans at their clinic alone. Neuro Rehab VR's product XR Therapy System is now in use at various facilities across the United States, from hospitals and clinics to senior care living facilities.

