Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Research Shows High Growth Rate Of 29% - TBRC

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual reality in gaming market consists of sales of virtual reality gaming hardware and software devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that offer the ability to take players into the game in real-time. Virtual reality technology uses computing hardware, software, and other VR peripherals to create virtual environments that immerse the user in the game's 3D environment.

The global VR in gaming market size is expected to grow from $9.39 billion in 2021 to $12.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The change in the virtual reality in gaming market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The virtual reality in gaming market is expected to reach $33.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 29%.

Request a free sample of the Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Report

How 5G Is Shaping The Virtual Reality In Gaming Market

5G-based VR cloud games are shaping virtual reality in gaming market. 5G VR cloud is a combination of cloud, virtual reality, and 5G connectivity in gaming. Major companies operating in virtual reality in gaming sector are focused on developing 5G based VR cloud games to offer customers low latency and high bandwidth services. For instance, in May 2020, Archiact, a Canada-based VR games studio merged with Migu Co. Ltd., a China-based consumer technology company to bring VR games to its 5G cloud gaming platform. Archiact states that by teaming with Migu, it will be able to work together to establish the vision of 5G VR cloud gaming, making VR even more available.

Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Overview

The main types of components in virtual reality in gaming are software and hardware. Virtual reality gaming software builds immersive 3D environments which can be used in VR games. The virtual world is created by software developers, who create a virtual environment for users so that they can interact with the place and objects in that environment. The different types of games include racing, adventure, fighting, shooting, mystery thriller, puzzle, and science fiction and use various devices such as personal computers, gaming consoles, mobile devices. Such software is used by verticals including commercial spaces and individuals.

Key Players And Their Activity In The Virtual Reality In Gaming Industry

Major players in the virtual reality in gaming market are Facebook Technologies LLC., Google, HTC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fove Inc, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Razer Inc., Oculus HR, Microsoft Corporation, ZEISS Group, Advanced Micro Devices, Sega Corporation, Kaneva LLC, Nvidia, Qualcomm, bHaptics Inc., and Electronic Arts Inc.

Mergers and acquisitions help players maintain their position in the market. In February 2020, Facebook, a US-based social networking service company acquired Sanzaru Games for an undisclosed amount. Sanzaru Games is a US-based video game development company. This acquisition enabled Facebook's persistent interest in propping up VR gaming firms and aligning them around their goals while allowing them to operate autonomously.

See more on the Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Video Game Software Market - By Type (Browser Games, PC Games, Smart Phone/Tablet Games, Console Games), By Type Of Transaction (Physical, Online/ Microtransaction, Digital), By Type Of Genre (Action, Shooter, Adventure, Role Playing, Strategy, Fighting, Sports, Racing, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Video Game Software Market Forecast To 2030

Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2022– By Component (Hardware, Solutions and Software), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Application (Residential, Academic And Training Institutions) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Virtual Reality Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Hand Held Devices, Head Mounted Devices, Gesture Controlled Devices), By Application (Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Education, Advertising & Marketing, Commerce, Energy & Utilities, Entertainment & Gaming, Designing & Engineering, Logistics), By Technology (Semi & Fully Immersive, Non-Immersive), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information:



The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

SOURCE The Business Research Company