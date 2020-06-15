Virtual Reality Market Size Worth $62.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 21.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virtual reality market size is expected to reach USD 62.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2020 to 2027. In recent years, technological advancements have paved the way for experiencing real-world life in a digital environment through Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR).

Driven by artificial intelligence and automation, virtual reality is redefining the strategies taken by organizations in their course of operations. It is delimited as the application of computer technology to build a simulated environment that brings a digital world to the users. Smartphone, coupled with headsets, has been the most prevalent use of delivering digitally immersed experiences for years now. However, VR has shown some compelling industrial use cases, such as real-estate and tourism applications.

Key suggestions from the report:

The semi and fully immersive technology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Immersive devices enable users to achieve maximum isolation into the virtual world from a real-world dimension

Developers and hardware development companies are focusing on building VR instilled headsets to enhance the virtual experience, such as increased field-of-view and eyeball-tracking

Super-fast mobile networks and proliferation in 5G connectivity are anticipated to boost the adoption of VR in the entertainment industry

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a share of 41.4% in 2019.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Virtual Reality Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Device (HMD, GTD), By Technology (Semi & Fully Immersive, Non-immersive), By Component, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/virtual-reality-vr-market

COVID – 19 outbreak is likely to give rise to VR-enabled tools and platforms. For instance, George Washington University Hospital (U.S.) is using VR technology to see into the patient's lungs in the fight against the coronavirus. Moreover, VR platforms are offering solutions that support travel restrictions to fight against coronavirus outbreak. For instance, Imeve, a U.S.-based tech start-up, has developed the Avatour remote presence platform employed with VR technology. This platform transports the users to a remote location in real time and provides an adequate substitute for travel.

Furthermore, the necessitated adoption of the WFH (Work-From-Home) policy due to nationwide lockdown in several countries, virtual conferencing has become the preferred mode of communication among employees. Therefore, from accelerated lung diagnosis to virtual meet-ups in organizations, VR is at the forefront in the fight against this pandemic.

One of the significant challenges for the current VR technology is the requirement of encumbering display units and headsets, where the processing hardware for graphics generation is typically contained within the headset. However, the trend of untethered hardware devices is addressing the challenge. For instance, Apple Inc. is planning to launch a new VR and AR capable headset that will not be tethered to a smartphone or computer. Moreover, Facebook renewed its Oculus headset as the self-contained Oculus Quest version, which doesn't need to be connected to a PC or smartphone.

Grand View Research has segmented the global virtual reality market based on device, technology, component, application, and region:

VR Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)



Gesture-Tracking Device (GTD)



Projectors & Display Wall (PDW)

VR Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Semi & Fully Immersive



Non-Immersive

VR Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hardware



Software

VR Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Aerospace & Defense



Consumer



Commercial



Enterprise



Healthcare



Others

VR Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) List of Key Players of Virtual Reality (VR) Market:

Alphabet, Inc.



Barco



CyberGlove Systems Inc.



Facebook Technologies, LLC



HTC Corporation



Microsoft



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



Sensics, Inc.



Sixense Enterprises Inc.



Ultraleap Limited

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Intelligent Process Automation Market – Automation is revolutionizing business processes, both customer-facing, and back-office. Growing demand for automation-led transformation programs with the help of a digital workforce is one major factor driving the market growth.

Automation is revolutionizing business processes, both customer-facing, and back-office. Growing demand for automation-led transformation programs with the help of a digital workforce is one major factor driving the market growth. Indoor Farming Market – Indoor farms help grow the total crop yield per unit area by using the stacked layers of potted seeds, which is anticipated to drive the market. Indoor farming is a practice of growing plants or crops indoor on a small as well as large scale.

Indoor farms help grow the total crop yield per unit area by using the stacked layers of potted seeds, which is anticipated to drive the market. Indoor farming is a practice of growing plants or crops indoor on a small as well as large scale. Autonomous Ships Market – Cargo shipping has witnessed tremendous rise over the years and as a result, creating momentum for commercial ships. These ships are used for transporting different goods to distant geographical locations, along with several crucial goods, such as oil and petroleum.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.