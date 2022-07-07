Virtual Reality Market Size Worth $87.0 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virtual reality market size is expected to reach USD 87.0 billion by 2030, according to the latest report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2030. The rapid penetration of Head-Mounted Display (HMD) in various industries, particularly in entertainment and gaming, has led to significant market growth. Additionally, the advent of 5G technology has positively impacted the adoption of virtual technology.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The market is expected to be driven by advances in smartphone hardware and cutting-edge virtual reality-compatible headsets during the forecast period.

The HMD device segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021.

The semi and fully immersive technology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, which is expected to further increase throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the ability of the technology to bring a real-like dimension to a simulated domain.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Read 300-page market research report for more latest Insights, "Virtual Reality Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Semi & Fully Immersive, Non-immersive), By Device (HMD, GTD, PDW), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Virtual Reality Market Growth & Trends

The emerging demand for virtual training across industries such as education, aerospace and defense, automotive, and healthcare is driving the market. For instance, in October 2021, Accenture ordered 60,000 Oculus headsets to simplify its onboarding process and train new employees. The company considers VR to be an engaging and productive technology that provides a time-efficient solution for training.

With the deployment of VR technology, the e-commerce industry has enabled shoppers to virtually try new clothes and accessories. This supports buyers in making the right purchase choices. Furthermore, the temporary closure of educational institutions to combat the spread of coronavirus has forced them to conduct their academic sessions on VR-based online platforms to facilitate better collaboration.

The VR technology has also enabled medical personnel to deliver instructions and aid therapies through the audio-visual tool. The increasing use of automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) across many industries is one of the primary growth drivers of the market. North America is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period owing to the dominance of technology companies in the region. Additionally, the emergence of various start-ups related to advanced technology is expected to impact the growth of the market.

Virtual Reality Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global virtual reality market on the basis of device, technology, component, application, and region:

Virtual Reality Market - Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Head-mounted Display (HMD)

Gesture-tracking Device (GTD)

Projectors & Display Wall (PDW)

Virtual Reality Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Semi & Fully Immersive

Non-immersive

Virtual Reality Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Virtual Reality Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer

Commercial

Enterprise

Healthcare

Others

Virtual Reality Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Virtual Reality Market

Barco

CyberGlove Systems, Inc.

Meta

HTC Corporation

Microsoft

Samsung

Sensics, Inc.

Sixense Enterprises, Inc. (Penumbra, Inc.)

Ultraleap Limited

