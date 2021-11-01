Virtual Reality Market to grow at a CAGR of 55.34% by 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the penetration of HMDS in the gaming and entertainment sector, rising demand for virtual training across industries, and rising investments in advanced hardware offerings. However, the requirement of high speed and computation power is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

The virtual reality market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., Wevr, and WorldViz Inc.

Some Companies Mentioned with offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers products such as Earth VR and Cardboard VR.

Facebook Inc - The company offers products such as Quest 2 under the brand Oculus.

Firsthand Technology Inc. - The company offers VR for health and wellness such as Cool and Glow.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into segments Enterprise and Consumer. The virtual reality market share growth by the enterprise segment has been significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Virtual Reality Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 55.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 75.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 33.76 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., Wevr, and WorldViz Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

