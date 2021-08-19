Virtual Reality to Revolutionize Remote Education and Training

The How Virtual Reality Will Revolutionize Training and Education eBook is available now. To request your free copy and learn more about VR, visit www.FTFVR.com .

How Virtual Reality Will Revolutionize Training and Education was written from a futurist's perspective. Christian draws on decades of experience creating virtual worlds and developing VR applications for training, therapy, and rehabilitation to clearly communicate the potential of this new medium. You will not only learn how VR will enhance training and education but also how it might hold the key to developing heightened intelligence.

"It takes quite a while, and quite a lot of iterations to create a mental model when you are trying to learn," says author and CEO Mike Christian. "In virtual reality, all of that is done for you. Education that takes weeks could take days, education that takes days could take hours, or even minutes."

According to Pew Research Center, the amount of individuals that were working from home before the COVID-19 outbreak was approximately 20%. That metric is now at 70% , with 36% of them reporting that they are choosing to not return to their place of work. This ever evolving environment around employment is just one example of why this eBook has become an invaluable tool.

About From The Future

From the Future creates custom, next generation VR applications with unlimited possibilities for sales, training, education, therapy, and more. FTF is a leader in developing highly engaging and interactive virtual reality software, and has been creating virtual environments for decades. Their latest experience is the DRIVE (Distributed Real-time Interactive Virtual Environment) platform and the Hololab Training system designed to deliver revolutionary efficiency and effectiveness in learning.

Contact:

Justin Mullin

Vice President, Business Development

844.777/3748 ex. 777

[email protected]

SOURCE From The Future

Related Links

https://www.ftfvr.com

