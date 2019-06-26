Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare: The Future of the World Market to 2024

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare in US$ thousand.

The report profiles 42 companies including many key and niche players such as:

5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies) ( USA )

) CAE Healthcare ( Canada )

) EON Reality ( USA )

) Firsthand Technology ( USA )

) GE Healthcare ( USA )

) Intuitive Surgical Inc. ( USA )

) Medtronic Inc. ( USA )

) Mimic Technologies Inc. ( USA )

) Philips Healthcare ( The Netherlands )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) Surgical Science Sweden AB ( Sweden )

) Virtual Realities LLC ( USA )

) Virtually Better Inc. ( USA )

) Vital Images Inc. ( USA )

) Vuzix Corporation ( USA )

) WorldViz LLC ( USA )

) zSpace Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Virtual Reality

A Disruptive Technology

Virtual Reality Brings in a Transformation in Healthcare

Market Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate the Market

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Challenges to Reckon With

Cost: A Major Issue

Competitive Scenario

Start-ups in Healthcare VR Make an Impact

Virtual Reality Redefines Training Programs for Clinicians and Students

VR in Surgical Training

Training for Paramedics, ER doctors, and First-Responders

Medical Visualization Solutions: A Promising Market for VR Technology

Virtual Reality Gains as a Diagnostic Tool

VR Gains Prominence in the Dentistry Sector

Treatment for Eye Problems

An Opportunity Market

VR Simulators for Surgical Robots Grow in Demand

Allaying Patients' Surgery-Related Apprehensions

VR Emerges as an Established Approach for Phobia Management

VR in Treatment of Dementia

Virtual Reality Grows in Importance in Pain Management

Transforming Management of Chronic Pain

Virtual Reality for Management of Pain in Burn Victims

Virtual Reality in Cancer Therapy

Stroke Care

An Emerging Application

Opportunities in Rehabilitation

Virtual Reality Gain Acceptance in Remote Home Assessments

Anxiety Disorders and Virtual Reality

VR for Healthy Lifestyles

VR to Help People with Substance Use Disorders

An Effective Tool for Designing Assisted Living Facilities

VR Evolves as an Efficient Marketing Tool



2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Virtual Reality: An Introduction

Virtual Reality Applications in Healthcare

Diagnosis

Therapy

Surgery

Education and Training

Web-based Surgical Training



3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Surgical Science Releases LapSim 2017

EON Reality Introduces EyeSim Advanced Pupil Simulator (APS)

CAE Healthcare Releases CAE VimedixAR

Surgical Science Launches Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) Lobectomy Virtual Reality Simulation

Surgical Science Releases Annual Update of LapSim

CAE Healthcare Introduces NeuroVRTM



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

EON Reality Opens EON Reality UAE in Dubai

Sharecare Acquires BioLucid

Siemens Healthcare Changes Name to Siemens Healthineers



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Strategic Corporate Developments

Focus on Select Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

Market Analysis



4. EUROPE

Market Analysis

4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Focus on Select Player

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Virtalis Limited

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4e. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Focus on Select Players

B.Market Analytics

5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 42 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 44)

The United States (25)

(25) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (14)

(14) Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

