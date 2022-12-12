Virtual reality (VR) in the gaming market size to increase by USD 17,853.41 million: 40% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market by Application, Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 28.39% and register an incremental growth of USD 17,853.41 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global VR Gaming Market 2023-2027

By region, the global virtual reality (VR) in the gaming market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The presence of a large number of local and global players that develop VR software and hardware is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The virtual reality (VR) in gaming market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Electronic Arts Inc.: The company offers ZEISS VR ONE Connect bridges the gap between PC-connected VR gaming and mobile VR by connecting the smartphone in the mobile VR headset to a gaming PC.

The company offers ZEISS VR ONE Connect bridges the gap between PC-connected VR gaming and mobile VR by connecting the smartphone in the mobile VR headset to a gaming PC. Fallen Planet Studios Ltd: The company offers VR gaming such as Star Wars Squadrons which has a diegetic interface, first-person perspective and control input options.

The company offers VR gaming such as Star Wars Squadrons which has a diegetic interface, first-person perspective and control input options. HTC Corp.: The company offers VR gaming named AFFECTED The Manor complete edition with four alternate endings.

The company offers VR gaming named AFFECTED The Manor complete edition with four alternate endings. Magic Leap Inc.: The company offers VR games such as Arizona Sunshine, Job simulator, The Lab, The Brookhaven experiment, Budget cuts and Space pirate trainer.

The company offers VR games such as Arizona Sunshine, Job simulator, The Lab, The experiment, Budget cuts and Space pirate trainer. Meta Platforms Inc.: The company offers VR games such as Magic Leap 2 which is suitable for daily use, the highest compute performance capabilities in CPU GPU, precision control and multiplayer mode.

The company offers VR games such as Magic Leap 2 which is suitable for daily use, the highest compute performance capabilities in CPU GPU, precision control and multiplayer mode. Microsoft Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Razer Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Ubisoft Entertainment

Unity Software Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of VR in the interactive home entertainment industry, the introduction of digital downloading in gaming consoles, and the rising adoption of AR games. However, privacy concerns over gamers' information are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. The consoles segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . 40% of the growth will originate from APAC.

The smart musical instruments market size is projected to grow by USD 15.73 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%. The report extensively covers smart musical instruments market segmentation by technology (connected instruments and wearables), end-user (professionals and hobbyists), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The virtual reality (VR) gaming market size is projected to grow by USD 23.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06%. The technological advances in the semiconductor industry is notably driving the virtual reality (VR) in gaming market growth, although factors such as increasing data security and privacy concerns may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this virtual reality (VR) gaming market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the virtual reality (VR) in the gaming market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of virtual reality (VR) in the gaming market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , the and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual reality (VR) in gaming market vendors

VR Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,853.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., bHaptics Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Electronic Arts Inc., Fallen Planet Studios Ltd, HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Razer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Ubisoft Entertainment, Unity Software Inc., Virtuix Inc., Wookey Technologies Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global VR gaming market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global VR gaming market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 PCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on PCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on PCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on PCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on PCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Mobile devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Mobile devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Exhibit 112: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 117: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 bHaptics Inc.

Exhibit 122: bHaptics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: bHaptics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: bHaptics Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 125: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

12.7 Electronic Arts Inc.

Exhibit 129: Electronic Arts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Electronic Arts Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Electronic Arts Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Fallen Planet Studios Ltd

Exhibit 132: Fallen Planet Studios Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 133: Fallen Planet Studios Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Fallen Planet Studios Ltd - Key offerings

12.9 HTC Corp.

Exhibit 135: HTC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: HTC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: HTC Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Magic Leap Inc.

Exhibit 138: Magic Leap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Magic Leap Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Magic Leap Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Meta Platforms Inc.

Exhibit 141: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Meta Platforms Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 144: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 153: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 158: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Razer Inc.

Exhibit 163: Razer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Razer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Razer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Razer Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

