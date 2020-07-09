Virtual SAS Global Forum 2020 sessions available free on demand

CARY, N.C., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For businesses to respond to and recover from the effects of COVID-19, SAS® Global Forum showcased myriad ways that analytics help curb the pandemic and support a reimagined future. The June 16 virtual event attracted thousands of analytics professionals and executives from 56 countries, featuring more than 150 sessions on innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, analytics in the cloud, the Internet of Things and more.

With an average content rating of 4.7 out of 5 from conference attendees, the complete archive of Virtual SAS Global Forum 2020 Users, Executive and Partner Connection sessions spans 95 hours. It offers expertise and thought leadership from SAS executives, customers and partners via industry insights, presentations, tutorials and demos. Session highlights include:

Using Analytics to Track the Spread of COVID-19 – Explore how analytics is helping governments and health care organizations around the world slow the spread of the pandemic and support economic recovery. Look behind the scenes at how analytics is being used to track movements of large populations nationally and to improve contact tracing and limit disease spread in local communities.

Viewers can also explore the latest SAS advancements and developments, including a strategic cloud partnership with Microsoft, the next generation of the SAS® Viya® platform, and the creation of new Cloud Acceleration Centers with KPMG.

Limited time only: Simon Sinek on the 'Infinite Game'

One notable session is available on-demand only through July 16. In an engaging conversation, Optimist and best-selling author Simon Sinek discussed how business leaders can apply the rules and principles of the "Infinite Game" to stay ahead of the competition with SAS Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer Oliver Schabenberger.

Hone your analytics skills: Free educational offerings continue

Advancing its focus on education to foster a brighter future and help organizations make better, faster decisions, SAS offers free analytics training to those seeking to advance their tech skills, wherever they may be.

Customers, educators and students can sign up for free, 30-day access to the SAS Learning Subscription, which offers unlimited access to the extensive library of SAS e-learning courses and video tutorials, as well as the SAS Academy for Data Science, which provides in-depth training and preparation to become a certified data scientist. Academics may also access free learning and teaching resources, certification exam preparation materials, and discounts in the newly launched SAS Academic Hub.

For all the free content and resources from Virtual SAS Global Forum 2020, visit sasglobalforum.com.

