Virtual School Fair to Help Families Explore School Options, Celebrate School Choice Week

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund will be hosting a Virtual K-8 School Choice Fair to help families in the region learn about their school options.

During the virtual fair, which takes place 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 30, families will have the opportunity to visit with representatives of each school, learn about the needs-based scholarships available, and ask questions.

Schools from the following Northwest Ohio counties will be represented: Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood or Wyandot. Each participating school will have its own Zoom breakout room at the fair.

To register and receive a Zoom link for the free event, visit https://tinyurl.com/NOSFSchoolFair

This virtual fair is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 celebrations across all 50 states.

"One thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us is that school choice is very important," said Ann Riddle, executive director at the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund. "The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund is excited to present its annual school choice school fair virtually during National School Choice Week and bring those choices to parents in the comfort of their homes."

The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund is committed to offering educational choices to low-income families through privately funded scholarships. .

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

