Virtual Sonics/Audio Futures Announces The "360 Reality Audio Creative Suite" For Content Creation In Sony's 360 Reality Audio

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Sonics, Inc. has worked with Sony to develop the "360 Reality Audio Creative Suite" (360RACS). 360RACS enables musicians and creators to produce music easily and accurately in an immersive spherical sound field by using their familiar platform and workflows in 360 Reality Audio music format within a studio environment or even on the go utilizing only a laptop and headphones.

360 Reality Audio is a new music experience that uses Sony's spatial sound technologies. Individual sounds such as vocals, chorus, piano, guitar, bass and even sounds of a live audience can be placed in a 360 spherical sound field, giving artists and creators a new way to express their creativity. Listeners can be immersed in a field of sound exactly as intended by artists and creators. Music content created in this new format for 360 Reality Audio can be enjoyed through compatible music streaming services or smartphone apps.

The 360 Reality Audio Creative Suite currently supports mixing up to 128 individual audio mono objects with automation capability to dynamically move objects in the sound field. It operates as a plug-in in both non-linear and linear workflows within most popular digital audio workstations on Windows and macOS platforms. It will be released at the end of the month from Audio Futures, Inc, a subsidiary of Virtual Sonics, Inc. The software will be priced starting at approximately $299 MSRP for a single user license.

"I've been in the music industry for several decades and over that time I've seen a few innovations that have dramatically moved the industry forward. 360 Reality Audio appears to be one of those innovations. We are honored that a pioneer and household name in sound technology like Sony approached us to produce the 360 Reality Audio Creative Suite to support creators. However, the real reward will be when we hear the creations by artists in 360 Reality Audio." – Phil Quartararo, President, Virtual Sonics, Inc.

Watch Grammy award-winning producer, Keith Harris, create his music with 360 Reality Audio Creative Suite in this video at www.sony.net/create360RA.

For additional details about 360 Reality Audio Creative Suite, please visit www.360RA.com.

About Virtual Sonics, Inc.

Virtual Sonics, Inc. develops the next-generation audio and music creative origination and platform tools as well as distribution technologies in partnership with the world's leading technology and music companies. It brings audio and visual experiences to life at a level never before accomplished through software at scale.

Virtual Sonics, Inc. is privately held by a core team with decades of experience working on and influencing some of the world's largest audio, music, film, television and gaming software tools and end-product deployments in history.

About Audio Futures, Inc.

Audio Futures, Inc. is a subsidiary of Virtual Sonics, Inc. that is the exclusive developer of creator tools for 360 Reality Audio – starting with the release of the 360 Reality Audio Creative Suite.

