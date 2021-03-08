Virtual Viewing Party to Celebrate the New Micro-Collection from White Rhino - Join Us

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Rhino Bags is a designer accessories brand known for their unique styles, sustainable practices and exclusive use of cruelty-free materials.

White Rhino is releasing their first Micro-Collection this spring, and they're hosting a virtual viewing party to celebrate. This collection is a limited designer capsule that is made-to-order for the season, and the viewing party will feature a behind-the-scenes look into the design process from CEO and Founder Claire Carreras.

White Rhino Founder & Designer, Claire Carreras Vegan Leather Backpack by White Rhino

Claire's goal in sharing this experience is "To give a complete look into what it takes to run your own fashion brand, and share it with the people who have supported me from the beginning, or those who would like to learn more about vegan fashion."

Claire is known for being transparent with her design process, and this viewing party will give viewers a window into the journey a designer takes from concept to creation. Viewers will be able to see the craftsmanship in action as Claire prepares to drop these hand-made designer pieces for Summer 2021. Additional perks from attendance will include:

A first look at limited edition designs

Priority access to pre-orders

Custom requests from the designer

Education about slow fashion trends

A live Q&A with Claire and the White Rhino team

Join White Rhino for the virtual viewing event on Thursday, April 1st, with orders being fulfilled by May 1st. This event will be one-hour and feature discounts and prizes along the way.

Wholesale ordering will be available in limited quantities.

To sign up for this free online event, reserve your seat here .

Check out the latest fashion available at White Rhino .

