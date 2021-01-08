Virtual Winter Agronomy Summits offer farmers advice for starting 2021 strong

"Our network of local agronomists brings together a wide range of knowledge that helps farmers maximize yield potential," said Steve Wilkens, Golden Harvest East agronomy manager. "We are eager to provide farmers with several virtual options to learn more about important crop management issues as they plan for the upcoming season."

Event schedule and topics:

Tues., Jan. 12 at 8:00 a.m. Central – Corn rootworm management

at Central – Corn rootworm management Thurs., Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m. Central – Corn silage management

at Central – Corn silage management Tues., Jan. 19 at 7:00 p.m. Central – New and emerging corn diseases: What to watch in 2021 (includes tar spot, Physoderma brown spot, bacterial leaf streak and Southern rust)

at Central – New and emerging corn diseases: What to watch in 2021 (includes tar spot, Physoderma brown spot, bacterial leaf streak and Southern rust) Thurs., Jan. 21 at 7:00 p.m. Central – Soybean weed management

at Central – Soybean weed management Tues., Jan. 26 at 12:00 p.m. Central – Corn seeding rate recommendations

at Central – Corn seeding rate recommendations Thurs., Jan. 28 at 12:00 p.m. Central – Agronomy in Action 2021 Research Review

at Central – Agronomy in Action 2021 Research Review Mon., Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. Central – E-Luminate ® digital agronomy platform

at Central – E-Luminate digital agronomy platform Wed., Feb. 10 at 7:00 a.m. Central – High yield corn management

The 60-minute sessions will be interactive with opportunities for farmers to ask agronomists questions and receive real-time, actionable guidance.

David Schlake, Golden Harvest West agronomy manager, said, "Although we prefer to meet face-to-face with farmers whenever possible, the current environment requires us to be flexible and make the best of a difficult situation. We have a great series of virtual summits that will allow us to share vital agronomic information and remain connected to our customers."

To view a full schedule with session descriptions and register to attend a Golden Harvest virtual Winter Agronomy Summit, visit www.VirtualAgronomySummit.com.

The Golden Harvest portfolio is available from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors, who combine high-yielding seed options with local agronomic knowledge and deliver a Service 365 year-round commitment to doing whatever it takes to yield results for farmers.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

Web Resources:

Golden Harvest

Newsroom

Thrive

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

All photos are either the property of Syngenta or are used with permission.

Product performance assumes disease presence.

©2021 Syngenta. Important: Always read and follow label and bag tag instructions; only those labeled as tolerant to glufosinate may be sprayed with glufosinate ammonium-based herbicides.

LibertyLink®, Liberty® and the Water Droplet logo are registered trademarks of BASF. GT27® is a trademark of M.S. Technologies and BASF. HERCULEX® and the HERCULEX Shield are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences, LLC. HERCULEX Insect Protection technology by Dow AgroSciences. ENLIST E3® soybean technology is jointly developed with Dow AgroSciences LLC and MS Technologies LLC. The ENLIST trait and ENLIST Weed Control System are technologies owned and developed by Dow AgroSciences LLC. ENLIST® and ENLIST E3® are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences LLC.

Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, YieldGard VT Pro® and Design are registered trademarks used under license from Monsanto Technology LLC. XtendFlex® is a registered trademark used under license from the Bayer Group.

Under federal and local laws, only dicamba-containing herbicides registered for use on dicamba-tolerant varieties may be applied. See product labels for details and tank mix partners. Golden Harvest® and NK® Soybean varieties are protected under granted or pending U.S. variety patents and other intellectual property rights, regardless of the trait(s) within the seed. The Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, XtendFlex®, LibertyLink® and Enlist E3® traits may be protected under numerous United States patents. It is unlawful to save soybeans containing these traits for planting or transfer to others for use as a planting seed. Only dicamba formulations that employ VaporGrip® Technology are approved for use with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® and XtendFlex® soybeans. Only 2,4-D choline formulations with Colex-D® Technology are approved for use with Enlist E3® soybeans. The trademarks or service marks displayed or otherwise used herein are the property of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. More information about Agrisure Duracade® is available at http://www.biotradestatus.com/.

SOURCE Golden Harvest

Related Links

http://www.goldenharvestseeds.com

