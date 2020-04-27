VirtualHouseCallDocsNYC.com Launched to Offer Convenient Telemedicine Consultation and In-Person Care

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VirtualHouseCallDocsNYC.com is a group of highly skilled and experienced NYC medical and dental specialists who have come together to offer individuals in NYC and the Hamptons safe and convenient consultation and care, including the option of house calls* or an in-office visit*.

The group of well-respected and experienced NYC medical and dental specialists is ready to provide telemedicine consultations to help keep patients safe and healthy. If an in-person consultation is indicated, the team will find a doctor available to come to a patient's home or meet in the physician's office.

A multidisciplinary, trusted team of board-certified medical and dental professionals

The VirtualHouseCallDocsNYC.com team is comprised of some of the top doctors, dentists, and surgeons in the following areas of expertise:

Medicine: Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Plastic surgery, Ear, Nose & Throat, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Cardiology, Obstetrics, Gynecology, Pulmonary Medicine

Dentistry: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, General Dentistry, Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Prosthodontics

Begin the simple process with a free Telemedicine Screening

For those needing care in any of the areas above, VirtualHouseCallDocsNYC.com offers a free Telemedicine Screening* to assess one's condition through their convenient, safe and secure call center. The simple process is as follows:

Text (646) 520-0628





Receive a free Telemedicine Screening * to assess one's condition





to assess one's condition If the outcome of the free Telemedicine Screening results in the need for a more thorough consultation, or an in-person visit, there are 3 options:





Obtain a comprehensive telemedicine consultation *





A House Call will be made by a doctor to the patient's home *





A doctor will meet the patient in his/her office to address the patient's medical or dental need*

The goal at VirtualHouseCallDocsNYC.com is simple: To provide superior care, convenience and peace-of-mind. By utilizing telemedicine, the service provides an alternative to the traditional medical setting so both patients and doctors can safely avoid inadvertent exposure to the COVID-19 virus. When an in-person visit is needed, it will be done in a safe and contained environment to keep patients without COVID-19 symptoms out of overcrowded emergency rooms and urgent care centers.

Note: In order to sustain this program through this crisis, home visits & office visits are only available for patients without COVID-19 symptoms. Only one free telemedicine screening is available per patient. Patients will be pre-screened to ensure they are healthy before an in-person visit is scheduled and to provide a safe service to other patients. Response time to a text is within 30 minutes during regular business hours. Off hours, the response will be as soon as possible.

Media Contact:

Ruben Cohen

Phone: 212.988.6725

Email: [email protected]

Related Files

Newswire Press Release.pdf

Related Images

virtualhousecalldocsnyc-com.png

VirtualHouseCallDocsNYC.com

Logo

Related Links

Website

SOURCE VirtualHouseCallDocsNYC.com

Related Links

http://VirtualHouseCallDocsNYC.com

