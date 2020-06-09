VirtualSpeech Enhances E-Learning Courses With Live Training in Virtual Reality
VirtualSpeech has launched a new tribrid learning model in response to COVID-19, made up of e-learning, VR training and 1-to-1 coaching in VR
Jun 09, 2020, 09:30 ET
LONDON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VirtualSpeech, a virtual reality (VR) soft skills training company, has launched a virtual solution that will continue the professional development of employees remotely.
- New learning method, the first of its kind in the industry
- E-learning, VR training, and 1-to-1 coaching in VR - all in one course
- Knowledge retention levels up to 75%
- Track progress and ROI with AI and human feedback
Created in response to COVID-19, where most face-to-face corporate training was suddenly canceled, the platform will also help trainers adapt to digital and enable them to deliver training sessions through VR.
Launching the new method with a High Impact Presentation Skills course, users learn key techniques through web-based training, and at specific points in the course, they are directed to put on a VR headset and practice in the VirtualSpeech app. Now, they can also book 30-minute sessions in VR with an expert instructor to provide them with feedback and personal coaching to perfect their presentations.
From practicing an elevator pitch to learning how to deliver a keynote speech, and even speaking at a press conference, learners can now have a personal coach training them live in VR.
"VR can replicate many common presentation-based scenarios, helping employees to practice in a more realistic way - with the addition of a trainer in the virtual room, learners can receive high-quality training from anywhere in the world, whether at home or in the office," explains Sophie Thompson, Co-founder at VirtualSpeech.
"Live VR training allows learners to receive detailed human feedback, as well as quantitative AI feedback on their presentation. This combination is more effective than either on their own and can increase retention and performance levels up to 75%. We're excited to see the role VR will play in the future of learning."
About VirtualSpeech
VirtualSpeech is a market leader in VR soft skills training, having used VR to enhance learning for over 300,000 people across 130 countries. Their courses have been used with universities and Fortune 500 companies across the world, including Ross School of Business and Vodafone.
Media Contact:
Sophie Thompson
T: +44 1438 94 0830
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/sophiethompson2
Related Files
Live VR Training in a Virtual Meeting Room.png
Related Images
live-vr-training-in-a-virtual.png
Live VR training in a virtual press conference room
In-app screenshot of one of the VR training rooms available in the VirtualSpeech app.
Related Links
Collaborative Remote Training in VR
SOURCE VirtualSpeech