VirtualSpeech Enhances E-Learning Courses With Live Training in Virtual Reality

LONDON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VirtualSpeech, a virtual reality (VR) soft skills training company, has launched a virtual solution that will continue the professional development of employees remotely.

New learning method, the first of its kind in the industry

E-learning, VR training, and 1-to-1 coaching in VR - all in one course

Knowledge retention levels up to 75%

Track progress and ROI with AI and human feedback

In-app screenshot of one of the VR training rooms available in the VirtualSpeech app.

Created in response to COVID-19, where most face-to-face corporate training was suddenly canceled, the platform will also help trainers adapt to digital and enable them to deliver training sessions through VR.

Launching the new method with a High Impact Presentation Skills course, users learn key techniques through web-based training, and at specific points in the course, they are directed to put on a VR headset and practice in the VirtualSpeech app. Now, they can also book 30-minute sessions in VR with an expert instructor to provide them with feedback and personal coaching to perfect their presentations.

From practicing an elevator pitch to learning how to deliver a keynote speech, and even speaking at a press conference, learners can now have a personal coach training them live in VR.

"VR can replicate many common presentation-based scenarios, helping employees to practice in a more realistic way - with the addition of a trainer in the virtual room, learners can receive high-quality training from anywhere in the world, whether at home or in the office," explains Sophie Thompson, Co-founder at VirtualSpeech.

"Live VR training allows learners to receive detailed human feedback, as well as quantitative AI feedback on their presentation. This combination is more effective than either on their own and can increase retention and performance levels up to 75%. We're excited to see the role VR will play in the future of learning."

About VirtualSpeech

VirtualSpeech is a market leader in VR soft skills training, having used VR to enhance learning for over 300,000 people across 130 countries. Their courses have been used with universities and Fortune 500 companies across the world, including Ross School of Business and Vodafone.

Media Contact:

Sophie Thompson

E: [email protected]

T: +44 1438 94 0830

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/sophiethompson2

Related Files

Live VR Training in a Virtual Meeting Room.png

Related Images

live-vr-training-in-a-virtual.png

Live VR training in a virtual press conference room

In-app screenshot of one of the VR training rooms available in the VirtualSpeech app.

Related Links

Collaborative Remote Training in VR

SOURCE VirtualSpeech

Related Links

https://virtualspeech.com

