Virtualware's revolutionary solution for Spanish Military Health School in focus at NATO Symposium

Leading European VR for industry provider brings its revolutionary platform to NATO

BILBAO, Spain, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's leading industrial virtual reality (VR) company Virtualware will present how the Spanish Military Health School is using VR to revolutionize medical training at the 2022 NATO Modelling & Simulation Group (NMSG) Symposium.

The event themed "Emerging and Disruptive Modelling and Simulation Technologies to Transform Future Defense Capabilities" is scheduled for 20-21 October 2022 in Bath, UK.

Virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), quantum clouds, digital twins, the metaverse, human body or brain augmentation and other technologies are revolutionizing the development of modelling and simulation (M&S) and expanding the range of uses across the defence sector, including in multi-domain training, operational decision making, and force or capability development.

M&S technologies must rapidly transform requirements into capabilities to meet challenges that are increasingly complex, ambiguous, destabilizing, and potentially catastrophic. Future capabilities will have to cope with threats known and unknown from states to individual actors, often in adverse environments.

The MSG-197 Programme Committee selected different papers on how M&S can take advantage of emerging or disruptive technologies. Among them, Maria Madarieta will be sharing the Next Generation Modelling and Simulation: DTs for Engineering and highlight how the Spanish Military Health School (EMISAN) is reshaping the modernization of training processes for medical staff in up to three highly complex environments and under different protocols by using Virtualware's VIROO VR platform deployed in a 1.1 scale room.

Maria will deepen into how the Spanish Military Health School is implementing VIROO® to address the challenges of training army units in medical protocols for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear scenarios, enabling teams to assess and improve performance in various areas such as leadership, teamwork, communication skills, and decision-making proficiency in complex scenarios and extreme stress situations.

To date, Virtualware has around 25 VIROO® user organizations, including world class industrial companies, universities, and vocational training centers. The company has deployed 23 VIROO® rooms around the world, in Wilmington and San Jose in the United States, Markham in Canada, Bogota in Colombia, Aguascalientes and Mexico City in Mexico, and several in Spain, including in Madrid and the Basque Country.

Founded in 2004 by CEO Unai Extremo and CTO Sergio Barrera, Virtualware is considered a European leader in applying immersive technologies for industry. The company has its main office in Bilbao (Spain), a branch office in Toronto, and a network of partners worldwide. The company's staff of 45 people includes technologists and engineering experts who have implemented more than 500 projects in more than 33 countries. The company's clients include various Fortune 500 companies and significant firms, including GE Hitachi, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, ArcelorMittal, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, and the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

About NATO Modelling and Simulatin Group (NMSG)

NATO and its partners extensively use Modelling and Simulation (M&S) for various purposes like training, mission rehearsal, decision support, and in acquisition processes.

The NMSG's mission is to promote co-operation among Alliance bodies, NATO Member Nations and Partner Nations to maximize the effective utilization of M&S.

The NMSG facilitates pooling and sharing of M&S resources and capabilities, efforts, and knowledge of nations to provide more than any individual nation could on its own. The NMSG helps nations and organizations to align M&S-related investments and efforts, and to avoid redundant work.

