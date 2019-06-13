Virtuix Debuts VR ARENA at Dave & Buster's in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuix Inc. announced today the availability of Omniverse VR ARENATM, a new esports attraction that lets players run freely inside video games. The action-packed experience will be offered first for a limited time at the Dave & Buster's location in Austin, Texas.

VR ARENA is a full-body, competitive virtual reality attraction for up to four players. Guests can play with or against their friends and compete for top spots on leaderboards. Players can choose from four games, with more coming soon.

The Omniverse VR ARENA at Dave & Buster's in Austin, Texas.

"We are thrilled to bring VR ARENA to Dave & Buster's," said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. "We believe this exciting and active gaming experience will fit well with the venue's audience."

By incorporating the Omni, Virtuix's proprietary treadmill that enables movement in 360 degrees, VR ARENA adds an important new experience alongside Dave & Buster's existing roster of VR attractions. The unique Omni experience lets players walk and run within virtual worlds while remaining stationary, unlocking the promise of free-roam VR in a compact form-factor. Players can move around vast environments, battling their friends or cooperating to eliminate enemies, which include terrifying zombies and evil robots.

In VR ARENA, groups of four players enjoy an experience that lasts 15 to 20 minutes. A queuing system notifies guests by text message when it's their turn to play, allowing them to sample other Dave & Buster's attractions in the meantime. When the game finishes, players can share a video of their VR ARENA experience on social media.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc., founded in April 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, is the pioneer of the "Active VR" category and is the developer of the Omni – the first-of-its-kind motion platform that enables 360-degree movement in virtual environments. Virtuix has shipped more than 3,000 Omni systems to more than 500 commercial entertainment venues around the world, making the Omni the most widely distributed VR hardware apart from head-mounted displays. The Omni system includes Omniverse, Virtuix's proprietary content platform, which currently features 20 VR games, as well as esports competitive gaming. Virtuix, a private company, has raised more than $20 million from individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit www.virtuix.com.

Media Contact

Jan Goetgeluk

CEO, Virtuix

jan@virtuix.com

Related Images

vr-arena-players.jpg

VR ARENA Players

A father and son playing VR ARENA together at Dave & Buster's.

omniverse-vr-arena.jpg

Omniverse VR ARENA

The Omniverse VR ARENA at Dave & Buster's in Austin, Texas.

omniverse-vr-arena-front-view.jpg

Omniverse VR ARENA - Front view

Omniverse VR ARENA - Front view

omniverse-vr-arena-inside-view.jpg

Omniverse VR ARENA - Inside view

A group of players are battling each other inside VR ARENA.

Related Links

Virtuix website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhzKs7NnDb8

SOURCE Virtuix Inc.