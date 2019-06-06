Virtuoso® Unveils Nominees For Its Best Of The Best Awards, Recognizing This Year's Top 50 Hotels
Winners Will Be Named This August at the Hotel Industry's Biggest Night of the Year: Virtuoso Travel Week's Prestigious Annual Honors
Jun 06, 2019, 09:50 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global luxury travel network Virtuoso® has revealed the 50 hotels and hospitality greats nominated for its coveted Best of the Best awards. The nominees are part of the industry-leading Virtuoso Hotels & Resorts program, which includes over 1,300 carefully selected properties in more than 100 countries and encompasses more five-star hotels than any other program. Each property in this renowned portfolio recognizes guests booked through a Virtuoso travel advisor with VIP treatment and exclusive advantages worth more than $500 per visit. Travelers may also access these benefits by reserving their stay at more than 1,100 properties at www.virtuoso.com, where they can enjoy the convenience of booking online while also having the peace of mind that comes from knowing a Virtuoso travel advisor is behind the scenes tending to their travel needs.
The network along with editors of Virtuoso Life magazine selected the contenders in each of the 10 categories, recognizing those hotels and professionals that are elevating the bar in their respective areas. The Sustainable Tourism Leadership award acknowledges hotels that exemplify the commitment to the three pillars of sustainable tourism: preserving the environment, supporting local economies and celebrating cultures.
"Every year Virtuoso engages our entire network to discover the hotels and professionals that are leading the way and inspiring others, whether it's their partners, peers or guests," said Albert Herrera, Virtuoso senior vice president, Global Product Partnerships. "These nominees are trendsetters, consistently providing experiences that are distinctly unique and beyond compare. The Best of the Best Awards celebrate those who embody the Virtuoso spirit by demonstrating leadership in furthering service and innovation in an industry where excellence is the norm."
Virtuoso travel advisors are currently casting votes for their favorites. Winners will be announced on August 14, 2019, during Virtuoso Travel Week at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Best Achievement in Design
- Amanyangyun, Shanghai, China
- Belmond Cap Juluca, British West Indies, Anguilla
- Cheval Blanc St-Tropez, St. Tropez, France
- Raffles Europejski Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland
- Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China
Best Bar
- Le Bar Long, Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris, Paris, France
- Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida, U.S.
- The Chapel Bar, The Jaffa, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv, Israel
- The Flying Stag, The Fife Arms, Ballater, U.K
- Z Bar, Peninsula Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.
Best Dining Experience
- Doot Doot Doot, Jackalope Hotel, Mornington, Australia
- Francis Mallman at Chateau La Coste, Villa La Coste, Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade, France
- Kerridge's Bar and Grill, Corinthia Hotel London, London, U.K.
- Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer, Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, Berlin, Germany
- Restaurant Le Gabriel, La Reserve Paris Hotel and Spa, Paris, France
Best Family Program
- Gleneagles, Scotland, Auchterarder, Perthshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
- Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
- Half Moon, Jamaica, Montego Bay, Jamaica
- One&Only Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa
- Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Rome, Italy
Best Wellness Program
- Anantara Quy Nhon Villas, Quy Nhon, Vietnam
- Lefay Resort & Spa Lago di Garda, Lake Garda, Italy
- Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, Tucson, Arizona, U.S
- SHA Wellness Clinic, Alicante, Spain
- The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa, Chandigarh, India
Sustainable Tourism Leadership
- Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, Wolgan Valley, Australia
- Soneva Fushi, Kunfunadhoo Island, Baa Atoll, Maldives
- Vermejo, A Ted Turner Reserve, Raton, New Mexico, U.S.
- Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Landaa Giraavaru, Maldives
- Londolozi Game Reserve, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa
Best Virtuoso Newcomer
- Capella Ubud, Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
- Heckfield Place, Hook, U.K.
- Hotel Lutetia, Paris, France
- Montage Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
- Six Senses Duxton, Singapore, Singapore
Best Virtuoso Hotel Ambassador
- Alexis Romer, Marriott International Luxury Brands
- Carlos Quereda, Querido Representation Co.
- Stefanie Brueckner, The Fontenay Hamburg
- Steven Lassman, Villas of Distinction
- Tristan Dowell, Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hotelier of the Year
- Amanda Hyndman, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, London, U.K.
- Anthony Costa, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai, U.A.E.
- Ivan Artolli, Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monte Carlo, Monaco
- Marcus Bauder, Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
- Nathalie Seiler-Hayez, Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne, Switzerland
Hotel of the Year
- Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, France
- Hotel Sacher Wien, Vienna, Austria
- The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Edinburgh, Scotland, U.K.
- The Lowell, New York City, New York, U.S.
- Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands
For more on these world-class properties, or to reserve a stay at any of them through Virtuoso, visit www.virtuoso.com/hotels.
About Virtuoso
Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 20,000 elite travel advisors in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with over 1,800 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $26.4 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.
