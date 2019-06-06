Virtuoso® Unveils Nominees For Its Best Of The Best Awards, Recognizing This Year's Top 50 Hotels

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global luxury travel network Virtuoso® has revealed the 50 hotels and hospitality greats nominated for its coveted Best of the Best awards. The nominees are part of the industry-leading Virtuoso Hotels & Resorts program, which includes over 1,300 carefully selected properties in more than 100 countries and encompasses more five-star hotels than any other program. Each property in this renowned portfolio recognizes guests booked through a Virtuoso travel advisor with VIP treatment and exclusive advantages worth more than $500 per visit. Travelers may also access these benefits by reserving their stay at more than 1,100 properties at www.virtuoso.com, where they can enjoy the convenience of booking online while also having the peace of mind that comes from knowing a Virtuoso travel advisor is behind the scenes tending to their travel needs.

The network along with editors of Virtuoso Life magazine selected the contenders in each of the 10 categories, recognizing those hotels and professionals that are elevating the bar in their respective areas. The Sustainable Tourism Leadership award acknowledges hotels that exemplify the commitment to the three pillars of sustainable tourism: preserving the environment, supporting local economies and celebrating cultures.

"Every year Virtuoso engages our entire network to discover the hotels and professionals that are leading the way and inspiring others, whether it's their partners, peers or guests," said Albert Herrera, Virtuoso senior vice president, Global Product Partnerships. "These nominees are trendsetters, consistently providing experiences that are distinctly unique and beyond compare. The Best of the Best Awards celebrate those who embody the Virtuoso spirit by demonstrating leadership in furthering service and innovation in an industry where excellence is the norm."

Virtuoso travel advisors are currently casting votes for their favorites. Winners will be announced on August 14, 2019, during Virtuoso Travel Week at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Best Achievement in Design

Amanyangyun, Shanghai, China

Belmond Cap Juluca, British West Indies, Anguilla

British West Indies, Cheval Blanc St-Tropez, St. Tropez, France

Raffles Europejski Warsaw, Warsaw , Poland

, Poland Rosewood Hong Kong , Hong Kong, China

Best Bar

Le Bar Long , Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris, Paris, France

Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida , U.S.

The Chapel Bar, The Jaffa, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Tel Aviv , Tel Aviv, Israel

The Flying Stag, The Fife Arms, Ballater, U.K

Z Bar, Peninsula Chicago, Chicago, Illinois , U.S.

Best Dining Experience

Doot Doot Doot, Jackalope Hotel, Mornington, Australia

Mornington, Australia Francis Mallman at Chateau La Coste, Villa La Coste, Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade, France

Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade, France Kerridge's Bar and Grill, Corinthia Hotel London, London, U.K.

Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer, Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, Berlin, Germany

Restaurant Le Gabriel , La Reserve Paris Hotel and Spa, Paris, France

Best Family Program

Gleneagles, Scotland , Auchterarder, Perthshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Half Moon, Jamaica , Montego Bay, Jamaica

One&Only Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa

Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Rome, Italy

Best Wellness Program

Anantara Quy Nhon Villas, Quy Nhon , Vietnam

Lefay Resort & Spa Lago di Garda, Lake Garda, Italy

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, Tucson, Arizona , U.S

SHA Wellness Clinic, Alicante, Spain

The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa, Chandigarh, India

Sustainable Tourism Leadership

Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley , Wolgan Valley, Australia

, Wolgan Valley, Soneva Fushi, Kunfunadhoo Island, Baa Atoll, Maldives

Kunfunadhoo Island, Baa Atoll, Vermejo, A Ted Turner Reserve, Raton, New Mexico , U.S.

, U.S. Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Landaa Giraavaru, Maldives

Landaa Giraavaru, Londolozi Game Reserve, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa

Best Virtuoso Newcomer

Capella Ubud, Bali , Ubud, Indonesia

Heckfield Place, Hook, U.K.

Hotel Lutetia, Paris, France

Montage Los Cabos , Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Six Senses Duxton, Singapore , Singapore

Best Virtuoso Hotel Ambassador

Alexis Romer , Marriott International Luxury Brands

Marriott International Luxury Brands Carlos Quereda, Querido Representation Co.

Querido Representation Co. Stefanie Brueckner , The Fontenay Hamburg

The Fontenay Hamburg Steven Lassman , Villas of Distinction

Villas of Distinction Tristan Dowell , Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hotelier of the Year

Amanda Hyndman , Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London , London, U.K.

Anthony Costa , Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai , U.A.E.

, U.A.E. Ivan Artolli, Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monte Carlo, Monaco

Marcus Bauder , Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo , Tokyo, Japan

Nathalie Seiler-Hayez, Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne, Switzerland

Hotel of the Year

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, France

Hotel Sacher Wien , Vienna, Austria

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Edinburgh, Scotland , U.K.

, U.K. The Lowell, New York City, New York, U.S.

New York City, New York, U.S. Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam , Amsterdam, Netherlands

For more on these world-class properties, or to reserve a stay at any of them through Virtuoso, visit www.virtuoso.com/hotels.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 20,000 elite travel advisors in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with over 1,800 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $26.4 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

