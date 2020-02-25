Virtus Brings Nutrition Products and Fitness Lifestyle Brand to ECRM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle and sports nutrition brand, Virtus will be attending the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, this march, from the 22nd to the 25th.

Founder and CEO Corry Riggs says he started Virtus because he was tired of seeing low-quality nutritional products making the rounds on store shelves, and wanted to add his well-researched brand of health products to the sports nutrition market. Riggs says that Virtus was created not only as a brand that sells workout supplements but as a lifestyle to support others at every step of their fitness journey.

Virtus is thriving with its web-based sales, selling out of many of their workout powdered supplements regularly, so taking their products to retail buyers was a necessity for this growing brand. The March 22nd - 25th Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing conference will focus specifically on Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition products, so Virtus will be in their element.

The two main workout products Virtus will be shopping to potential retailers are their ri-'kə-və-rē (recovery) formula and their Kronos all-in-one pre-workout powder. Both supplements are made using many patented, science-backed ingredients, and come in Virtus' signature exciting flavors.

Kronos pre-workout powder is comprised of their special blend of over twenty "pump" ingredients to aid in muscle toning, making muscles appear fuller, along with the energy and focus it takes to keep going when the going gets tough.

Virtus' Recovery formula is a particularly unique product because it includes fermented aminos, for what the company calls "the ultimate solution to your training recovery." Their specialized recovery formula is all vegan, with plant-derived amino acids, offering a full spectrum of blockchain amino acids and essential amino acids for total body healing after exercise.

Virtus is creating cravable workout and recovery products that are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, making them a sure fit for buyers at the Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition program of ECRM. Find them March 22nd - 25th at the Hyatt Regency at The Arch, in St. Louis, Missouri.

