Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Annual Meeting

HARTFORD, Conn., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR) today announced results of the joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 21, 2020.

Donald C. Burke, Sidney E. Harris, John R. Mallin, and James M. Oates were re-elected as Class II directors of DSE and Class II trustees of VGI, and Connie D. McDaniel, Geraldine M. McNamara, R. Keith Walton, and Brian T. Zino were re-elected as Class III directors of ZTR, each for a term of three years or until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified.

The voting results are as follows:



Duff & Phelps Select MLP and

Midstream Energy Fund Inc. Virtus Global Multi-Sector

Income Fund







For Withheld For Withheld Donald C. Burke 17,767,566 5,933,640 8,873,993 986,048 Sidney E. Harris 17,722,162 5,979,044 8,865,802 994,239 John R. Mallin 17,710,446 5,990,760 8,864,260 995,781 James M. Oates 17,722,598 5,978,608 8,870,503 989,538



Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.





For Withheld Connie D. McDaniel 35,347,962 2,015,608 Geraldine M. McNamara 35,280,252 2,083,317 R. Keith Walton 35,400,148 1,963,422 Brian T. Zino 35,401,017 1,962,552

DSE adjourned its annual meeting until July 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern, solely with respect to its proposal that the shareholders approve the liquidation and dissolution of the fund, in order to provide additional time for shareholders to vote on the proposal.

For more information about the funds contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at [email protected], or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.

SOURCE Virtus Funds