Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2018

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The results include the majority investment in Sustainable Growth Advisers (SGA) that closed on July 1, 2018.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data or as noted) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 Change 6/30/2018 Change U.S. GAAP Financial Measures Revenues $ 152.2 $ 123.7 23% $ 132.9 15% Operating expenses $ 118.3 $ 106.9 11% $ 105.6 12% Operating income (loss) $ 33.9 $ 16.8 102% $ 27.3 24% Operating margin 22.3% 13.6% 20.5% Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 24.9 $ 16.7 49% $ 21.0 19% Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 3.19 $ 2.21 44% $ 2.75 16% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 8.456 8.492 —% 8.401 1% Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) Revenues, as adjusted $ 128.5 $ 104.2 23% $ 110.6 16% Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 80.3 $ 69.1 16% $ 73.0 10% Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 48.2 $ 35.2 37% $ 37.6 28% Operating margin, as adjusted 37.5% 33.8% 34.0% Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 30.7 $ 19.5 57% $ 25.0 23% Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 3.64 $ 2.30 58% $ 2.97 23% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted 8.456 8.492 —% 8.401 1%

(1) See the information beginning on page 11 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures N/M - Not Meaningful

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 11 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows (in billions) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 Change 6/30/2018 Change Ending long-term assets under management (1) $ 103.9 $ 87.1 19% $ 89.8 16% Ending total assets under management $ 105.6 $ 90.6 17% $ 91.6 15% Average long-term assets under management (1) $ 102.3 $ 86.0 19% $ 88.8 15% Average total assets under management $ 104.1 $ 89.3 17% $ 90.5 15% Gross sales $ 6.3 $ 4.6 37% $ 6.6 (5)% Net flows $ 0.5 $ 0.2 150% $ 1.3 (62)%

(1) Excludes assets under management in liquidity strategies, including in certain open-end mutual funds and institutional accounts N/M - Not Meaningful

Long-term assets under management increased 16 percent to $103.9 billion at September 30, 2018 from $89.8 billion at June 30, 2018, as a result of the addition of SGA, market appreciation, and positive net flows. Total assets under management at September 30, 2018 were $105.6 billion, including $1.7 billion of assets in liquidity strategies.

Total sales in the third quarter were $6.3 billion compared with $6.6 billion in the second quarter, as higher sales in retail separate accounts and institutional were more than offset by lower open-end fund sales. Retail separate account sales increased 25 percent sequentially to $0.9 billion, primarily attributable to small/mid-cap equity strategies. There was a 4 percent sequential increase in institutional sales to $1.5 billion, which included meaningful new mandates for three affiliates. Mutual fund sales were $3.8 billion, reflecting an annualized sales rate of 34 percent, compared with $4.4 billion in the prior quarter, which included high levels of domestic equity sales. In the third quarter, domestic equity and bank loan strategies continued to generate strong levels of sales, but declined modestly from unusually high levels in the second quarter.

Total net inflows of $0.5 billion included positive net flows from retail separate accounts and open-end funds and compared with net inflows of $1.3 billion in the second quarter. Net flows in retail separate accounts increased to $358.3 million from $161.4 million in the second quarter primarily as a result of higher sales. Mutual fund net flows were positive for the third consecutive quarter at $0.3 billion, compared with $1.1 billion sequentially. Institutional had modest net outflows of ($0.1) billion as sales, which increased by 4 percent to $1.5 billion, were more than offset by $0.8 billion of partial redemptions from existing accounts and $0.8 billion of outflows from closed accounts.

GAAP Results

Operating income increased sequentially to $33.9 million from $27.3 million, reflecting a 15 percent increase in total revenues partially offset by a 12 percent increase in operating expenses, both related to the addition of SGA, organic growth of assets under management, and performance-related fees. Third-quarter operating expenses included $4.3 million of acquisition and integration costs compared with $2.0 million in the second quarter, with the increase attributable to professional fees related to the closing of the SGA transaction.

Net income per diluted share of $3.19 included a $0.35 per share benefit from discrete tax adjustments, ($0.37) of acquisition and integration costs, and ($0.49) of realized and unrealized losses on investments. Second quarter net income per diluted share of $2.75 included ($0.22) of acquisition and integration costs, ($0.07) of discrete tax adjustments, and ($0.04) of realized and unrealized losses on investments.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, of $128.5 million increased 16 percent from the prior quarter as a result of the addition of SGA, an increase in average assets from market appreciation and positive net flows, and a higher average fee rate. The increase in the fee rate reflected both continued positive flows into domestic equity open-end mutual funds and $3.6 million of performance-related fees. Employment expenses, as adjusted, of $61.7 million increased 15% sequentially due to the addition of SGA and an increase in profit-based variable compensation. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, decreased 5% from the second quarter, which included the annual Board of Director's equity grant and higher sales and marketing costs.

Operating income, as adjusted, and the related margin were $48.2 million and 38 percent, respectively, compared with $37.6 million and 34 percent in the sequential quarter. The sequential-quarter margin expansion reflects higher revenues, the addition of SGA, and lower other operating expenses.

Net income attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted, which is net of the noncontrolling interests related to SGA, was $3.64 per diluted common share, an increase of 23 percent from $2.97 in the prior quarter.

Interest and dividends earned on seed and CLO investments, which are not included in net income, as adjusted, were $3.4 million, or $0.30 on an after-tax per-share basis, compared with $4.6 million or $0.39 per share in the second quarter.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, was 27 percent, compared with 28 percent in the prior quarter, primarily due to the impact of SGA-related noncontrolling interests.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited) (in millions) As of As of 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 Change 6/30/2018 Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 169.0 $ 164.9 2% $ 138.8 22% Debt $ 338.9 $ 248.5 36% $ 245.1 38% Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 56.3 $ — N/M $ — N/M Total equity attributable to stockholders $ 643.7 $ 584.2 10% $ 624.5 3% Working capital (1) $ 128.2 $ 65.0 97% $ 94.3 36% Net debt (cash) (2) $ 182.5 $ 146.8 24% $ 119.2 53%

(1) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, contingent consideration and required principal payments due over the next twelve months including scheduled amortization and an estimate of the excess cash flow payment; the actual excess cash flow payment will be measured based on fiscal year 2018 financial results and the net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2018 (2) Defined as debt plus unamortized deferred financing costs and, at September 30, 2017, contingent consideration, less cash and cash equivalents N/M - Not Meaningful

Working capital at September 30, 2018 of $128.2 million increased by 36 percent from June 30, 2018, reflecting net cash generated from the business, the impact of the SGA closing, changes in debt outstanding, and return of capital to shareholders.

The company borrowed $105.0 million of term loan debt and utilized existing balance sheet resources to fund its $129.5 million majority investment in SGA. During the quarter, the company repaid $11.6 million of debt. The net leverage ratio, which is net debt to EBITDA (in accordance with the company's credit agreement), was 0.9x at September 30, 2018 compared with 0.7x at June 30, 2018.

The company repurchased approximately 38,200 shares, or 0.5 percent of outstanding common shares, as adjusted, for $5.0 million during the quarter.

In August, the company declared a $0.55 per share common stock dividend, an increase of 22 percent from the previous quarterly rate. The dividend increase is the first since the company initiated a quarterly dividend in May 2014.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Advisers. Additional information is available at virtus.com.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 Change 6/30/2018 Change 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 Change Revenues Investment management fees $ 121,713 $ 97,295 25% $ 103,168 18% $ 325,357 $ 230,628 41% Distribution and service fees 13,730 11,482 20% 13,549 1% 39,886 32,704 22% Administration and transfer agent fees 16,567 14,699 13% 15,967 4% 48,272 33,156 46% Other income and fees 200 199 1% 248 (19)% 655 1,095 (40)% Total revenues 152,210 123,675 23% 132,932 15% 414,170 297,583 39% Operating Expenses Employment expenses 63,269 54,159 17% 54,868 15% 178,833 136,792 31% Distribution and other asset-based expenses 25,386 20,552 24% 23,721 7% 71,398 51,639 38% Other operating expenses 20,350 17,733 15% 19,128 6% 56,340 51,195 10% Operating expenses of consolidated investment products 529 6,757 (92)% 1,783 (70)% 2,823 7,872 (64)% Restructuring and severance — 1,584 (100)% — N/M — 10,478 (100)% Depreciation expense 1,189 1,038 15% 1,100 8% 3,304 2,478 33% Amortization expense 7,541 5,063 49% 5,024 50% 17,601 7,109 148% Total operating expenses 118,264 106,886 11% 105,624 12% 330,299 267,563 23% Operating Income (Loss) 33,946 16,789 102% 27,308 24% 83,871 30,020 179% Other Income (Expense) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net (374) 1,367 N/M 960 N/M 1,024 2,951 (65)% Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated investment products, net (4,735) 13,465 N/M (1,779) 166% (4,255) 16,485 N/M Other income (expense), net 549 436 26% 455 21% 2,323 1,129 106% Total other income (expense), net (4,560) 15,268 N/M (364) N/M (908) 20,565 N/M Interest Income (Expense) Interest expense (5,155) (4,116) 25% (4,469) 15% (13,482) (8,098) 66% Interest and dividend income 716 679 5% 1,818 (61)% 3,255 1,313 148% Interest and dividend income of investments of consolidated investment products 26,596 17,778 50% 23,679 12% 71,678 28,536 151% Interest expense of consolidated investment products (16,959) (16,249) 4% (15,278) 11% (46,786) (22,101) 112% Total interest income (expense), net 5,198 (1,908) N/M 5,750 (10)% 14,665 (350) N/M Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 34,584 30,149 15% 32,694 6% 97,628 50,235 94% Income tax expense (benefit) 6,653 9,626 (31)% 9,465 (30)% 22,641 15,939 42% Net Income (Loss) 27,931 20,523 36% 23,229 20% 74,987 34,296 119% Noncontrolling interests (933) (1,731) (46)% (159) 487% (1,619) (2,782) (42)% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Stockholders 26,998 18,792 44% 23,070 17% 73,368 31,514 133% Preferred stockholder dividends (2,085) (2,084) —% (2,084) —% (6,253) (6,252) —% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 24,913 $ 16,708 49% $ 20,986 19% $ 67,115 $ 25,262 166% Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 3.47 $ 2.32 50% $ 2.91 19% $ 9.33 $ 3.64 156% Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 3.19 $ 2.21 44% $ 2.75 16% $ 8.67 $ 3.52 146% Cash Dividends Declared Per Preferred Share $ 1.81 $ 1.81 —% $ 1.81 —% $ 5.44 $ 5.44 —% Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.55 $ 0.45 22% $ 0.45 22% $ 1.45 $ 1.35 7% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic (in thousands) 7,175 7,212 (1)% 7,211 —% 7,195 6,942 4% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted (in thousands) 8,456 8,492 —% 8,401 1% 8,463 7,168 18%

N/M - Not Meaningful

Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class (in millions) Three Months Ended 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 By product (period end): Open-End Funds (1) $ 42,397.7 $ 43,077.6 $ 43,202.5 $ 44,419.3 $ 45,171.8 Closed-End Funds 6,735.4 6,666.2 6,132.7 6,295.0 6,342.2 Exchange Traded Funds 955.7 1,039.2 980.2 1,029.9 983.4 Retail Separate Accounts 13,057.2 13,936.8 14,012.3 14,678.4 16,817.5 Institutional Accounts 20,630.5 20,815.9 19,411.2 19,726.6 30,960.1 Structured Products 3,360.0 3,298.8 3,704.6 3,684.4 3,647.8 Total Long-Term $ 87,136.5 $ 88,834.5 $ 87,443.5 $ 89,833.6 $ 103,922.8 Liquidity (2) 3,431.4 2,128.7 1,641.6 1,784.9 1,675.1 Total $ 90,567.9 $ 90,963.2 $ 89,085.1 $ 91,618.5 $ 105,597.9 By product (average) (3) Open-End Funds (1) $ 42,080.9 $ 42,840.1 $ 43,751.4 $ 44,000.8 $ 45,137.1 Closed-End Funds 6,758.1 6,726.0 6,346.1 6,167.0 6,386.7 Exchange Traded Funds 945.0 958.3 1,045.7 1,026.8 1,035.9 Retail Separate Accounts 12,345.5 13,051.9 13,923.3 13,999.0 15,536.7 Institutional Accounts 20,728.6 20,933.1 20,165.8 19,942.3 30,583.4 Structured Products 3,111.1 3,304.0 3,619.1 3,681.5 3,635.7 Total Long-Term $ 85,969.2 $ 87,813.4 $ 88,851.4 $ 88,817.4 $ 102,315.5 Liquidity (2) 3,331.1 3,635.1 1,787.6 1,699.3 1,750.3 Total $ 89,300.3 $ 91,448.5 $ 90,639.0 $ 90,516.7 $ 104,065.8 By asset class (period end): Equity $ 42,722.5 $ 45,359.6 $ 45,428.3 $ 48,404.4 $ 62,654.4 Fixed Income 39,419.7 38,421.2 37,766.2 36,934.8 36,819.9 Alternatives (4) 4,994.3 5,053.7 4,249.0 4,494.4 4,448.5 Liquidity (2) 3,431.4 2,128.7 1,641.6 1,784.9 1,675.1 Total $ 90,567.9 $ 90,963.2 $ 89,085.1 $ 91,618.5 $ 105,597.9

Assets Under Management - Average Net Management Fees Earned (5) (in basis points) Three Months Ended 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 All Products Open-End Funds (1) 47.9 50.1 50.3 51.8 54.3 Closed-End Funds 66.0 66.0 66.3 66.1 65.9 Exchange Traded Funds 27.0 15.7 18.2 14.7 13.7 Retail Separate Accounts 46.6 46.1 47.6 48.4 49.2 Institutional Accounts (6) 31.0 31.2 31.8 31.7 31.9 Structured Products (7) 47.1 38.8 39.2 36.2 60.0 All Long-Term Products (8) 44.8 45.4 46.0 46.7 47.4 Liquidity (2) 6.0 8.5 11.8 9.5 10.1 All Products 43.4 43.9 45.3 46.0 46.8

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, offshore funds and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management in liquidity strategies, including in certain open-end funds and institutional accounts (3) Averages are calculated as follows: - Funds - average daily or weekly balances - Retail Separate Accounts - prior-quarter ending balance or average of month-end balances in quarter - Institutional Accounts and Structured Products - average of month-end balances in quarter (4) Consists of real estate securities, mid-stream energy securities and master limited partnerships, options strategies and other (5) Represents net investment management fees divided by average assets. Net investment management fees are investment management fees, as adjusted, less fees paid to third-party service providers for investment management related services, which impacted the fee rate in the three months ended September 30, 2018 for Open-End Funds and All Products by 0.3 and 0.3 basis points, respectively (6) Includes incentive fees earned in three months ended September 30, 2018 that impacted the fee rate by 1.8 basis points (7) Includes incentive fees earned in the three months ended September 30, 2017, December 31, 2017, March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 that impacted the fee rate by 10.2, 1.4, 0.2, 0.1 and 24.6 basis points, respectively (8) Includes incentive fees earned in the three months ended September 30, 2017, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018 that impacted the fee rate by 0.4, 0.1 and 1.4 basis points, respectively

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 9/30/2018 Open-End Funds (1) Beginning balance $ 41,452.8 $ 42,397.7 $ 43,077.6 $ 43,202.5 $ 44,419.3 $ 23,432.8 $ 43,077.6 Inflows 2,842.5 2,647.8 3,783.6 4,356.6 3,807.4 7,129.1 11,947.6 Outflows (2,872.7) (3,275.0) (3,662.2) (3,220.6) (3,465.1) (7,286.0) (10,347.9) Net flows (30.2) (627.2) 121.4 1,136.0 342.3 (156.9) 1,599.7 Market performance 1,040.7 1,409.5 69.8 170.5 464.1 3,697.5 704.4 Other (2) (65.6) (102.4) (66.3) (89.7) (53.9) 15,424.3 (209.9) Ending balance $ 42,397.7 $ 43,077.6 $ 43,202.5 $ 44,419.3 $ 45,171.8 $ 42,397.7 $ 45,171.8 Closed-End Funds Beginning balance $ 6,707.2 $ 6,735.4 $ 6,666.2 $ 6,132.7 $ 6,295.0 $ 6,757.4 $ 6,666.2 Inflows — — — 0.5 12.9 — 13.4 Outflows — — — — — (112.8) — Net flows — — — 0.5 12.9 (112.8) 13.4 Market performance 124.4 22.8 (406.1) 250.0 124.4 421.6 (31.7) Other (2) (96.2) (92.0) (127.4) (88.2) (90.1) (330.8) (305.7) Ending balance $ 6,735.4 $ 6,666.2 $ 6,132.7 $ 6,295.0 $ 6,342.2 $ 6,735.4 $ 6,342.2 Exchange Traded Funds Beginning balance $ 968.8 $ 955.7 $ 1,039.2 $ 980.2 $ 1,029.9 $ 596.8 $ 1,039.2 Inflows 104.1 177.7 139.5 86.5 35.0 554.9 261.0 Outflows (28.9) (49.4) (63.2) (71.7) (100.4) (103.2) (235.3) Net flows 75.2 128.3 76.3 14.8 (65.4) 451.7 25.7 Market performance 4.2 (8.8) (77.5) 65.2 50.1 30.3 37.8 Other (2) (92.5) (36.0) (57.8) (30.3) (31.2) (123.1) (119.3) Ending balance $ 955.7 $ 1,039.2 $ 980.2 $ 1,029.9 $ 983.4 $ 955.7 $ 983.4 Retail Separate Accounts Beginning balance $ 12,351.1 $ 13,057.2 $ 13,936.8 $ 14,012.3 $ 14,678.4 $ 8,473.5 $ 13,936.8 Inflows 704.4 680.5 701.3 736.7 921.4 2,049.8 2,359.4 Outflows (480.1) (512.5) (786.5) (575.3) (563.1) (1,233.7) (1,924.9) Net flows 224.3 168.0 (85.2) 161.4 358.3 816.1 434.5 Market performance 478.3 722.4 160.7 499.7 608.7 1,273.7 1,269.1 Other (2) 3.5 (10.8) — 5.0 1,172.1 2,493.9 1,177.1 Ending balance $ 13,057.2 $ 13,936.8 $ 14,012.3 $ 14,678.4 $ 16,817.5 $ 13,057.2 $ 16,817.5

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (continued) (in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 9/30/2018 Institutional Accounts Beginning balance $ 20,639.1 $ 20,630.5 $ 20,815.9 $ 19,411.2 $ 19,726.6 $ 5,492.7 $ 20,815.9 Inflows 439.9 609.7 423.0 1,425.0 1,484.5 1,074.7 3,332.5 Outflows (893.7) (1,000.4) (1,649.7) (1,465.8) (1,604.8) (1,697.7) (4,720.3) Net flows (453.8) (390.7) (1,226.7) (40.8) (120.3) (623.0) (1,387.8) Market performance 451.1 581.9 (172.7) 486.4 1,184.8 757.5 1,498.5 Other (2) (5.9) (5.8) (5.3) (130.2) 10,169.0 15,003.3 10,033.5 Ending balance $ 20,630.5 $ 20,815.9 $ 19,411.2 $ 19,726.6 $ 30,960.1 $ 20,630.5 $ 30,960.1 Structured Products Beginning balance $ 2,899.8 $ 3,360.0 $ 3,298.8 $ 3,704.6 $ 3,684.4 $ 613.1 $ 3,298.8 Inflows 474.3 — 383.6 37.8 — 474.3 421.4 Outflows (55.6) (49.5) — (20.4) (34.4) (296.3) (54.8) Net flows 418.7 (49.5) 383.6 17.4 (34.4) 178.0 366.6 Market performance 37.1 4.8 37.9 45.3 39.8 60.9 123.0 Other (2) 4.4 (16.5) (15.7) (82.9) (42.0) 2,508.0 (140.6) Ending balance $ 3,360.0 $ 3,298.8 $ 3,704.6 $ 3,684.4 $ 3,647.8 $ 3,360.0 $ 3,647.8 Total Long-Term Beginning balance $ 85,018.8 $ 87,136.5 $ 88,834.5 $ 87,443.5 $ 89,833.6 $ 45,366.3 $ 88,834.5 Inflows 4,565.2 4,115.7 5,431.0 6,643.1 6,261.2 11,282.8 18,335.3 Outflows (4,331.0) (4,886.8) (6,161.6) (5,353.8) (5,767.8) (10,729.7) (17,283.2) Net flows 234.2 (771.1) (730.6) 1,289.3 493.4 553.1 1,052.1 Market performance 2,135.8 2,732.6 (387.9) 1,517.1 2,471.9 6,241.5 3,601.1 Other (2) (252.3) (263.5) (272.5) (416.3) 11,123.9 34,975.6 10,435.1 Ending balance $ 87,136.5 $ 88,834.5 $ 87,443.5 $ 89,833.6 $ 103,922.8 $ 87,136.5 $ 103,922.8 Liquidity (3) Beginning balance $ 3,570.6 $ 3,431.4 $ 2,128.7 $ 1,641.6 $ 1,784.9 $ — $ 2,128.7 Other (2) (139.2) (1,302.7) (487.1) 143.3 (109.8) 3,431.4 (453.6) Ending balance $ 3,431.4 $ 2,128.7 $ 1,641.6 $ 1,784.9 $ 1,675.1 $ 3,431.4 $ 1,675.1 Total Beginning balance $ 88,589.4 $ 90,567.9 $ 90,963.2 $ 89,085.1 $ 91,618.5 $ 45,366.3 $ 90,963.2 Inflows 4,565.2 4,115.7 5,431.0 6,643.1 6,261.2 11,282.8 18,335.3 Outflows (4,331.0) (4,886.8) (6,161.6) (5,353.8) (5,767.8) (10,729.7) (17,283.2) Net flows 234.2 (771.1) (730.6) 1,289.3 493.4 553.1 1,052.1 Market performance 2,135.8 2,732.6 (387.9) 1,517.1 2,471.9 6,241.5 3,601.1 Other (2) (391.5) (1,566.2) (759.6) (273.0) 11,014.1 38,407.0 9,981.5 Ending balance $ 90,567.9 $ 90,963.2 $ 89,085.1 $ 91,618.5 $ 105,597.9 $ 90,567.9 $ 105,597.9

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, offshore funds and variable insurance funds (2) Represents open-end and closed-end fund distributions net of reinvestments, the net change in assets from liquidity strategies, and the impact on net flows from non-sales related activities such as asset acquisitions/(dispositions), seed capital investments/(withdrawals), structured products reset transactions, and the use of leverage (3) Represents assets under management in liquidity strategies, including in certain open-end funds and institutional accounts

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

(in thousands except per share data)

The following are reconciliations and related notes of the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release differ from financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a result of the reclassification of certain income statement items, as well as the exclusion of certain expenses and other items that are not reflective of the earnings generated from providing investment management and related services. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures.