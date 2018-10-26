Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2018

- EPS of $3.19; EPS, as Adjusted, of $3.64

- Total Sales of $6.3B; Positive Net Flows of $0.5B; Long-Term AUM of $103.9B

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The results include the majority investment in Sustainable Growth Advisers (SGA) that closed on July 1, 2018.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data or as noted)

Three Months Ended

Three

Months

Ended

9/30/2018

9/30/2017

Change

6/30/2018

Change

U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

Revenues

$

152.2

$

123.7

23%

$

132.9

15%

Operating expenses

$

118.3

$

106.9

11%

$

105.6

12%

Operating income (loss)

$

33.9

$

16.8

102%

$

27.3

24%

Operating margin

22.3%

13.6%

20.5%

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

24.9

$

16.7

49%

$

21.0

19%

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$

3.19

$

2.21

44%

$

2.75

16%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

8.456

8.492

—%

8.401

1%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

Revenues, as adjusted

$

128.5

$

104.2

23%

$

110.6

16%

Operating expenses, as adjusted

$

80.3

$

69.1

16%

$

73.0

10%

Operating income (loss), as adjusted

$

48.2

$

35.2

37%

$

37.6

28%

Operating margin, as adjusted

37.5%

33.8%

34.0%

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted

$

30.7

$

19.5

57%

$

25.0

23%

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted

$

3.64

$

2.30

58%

$

2.97

23%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted

8.456

8.492

—%

8.401

1%

(1)

See the information beginning on page 11 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

N/M - Not Meaningful

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 11 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows

(in billions)

Three Months Ended

Three

Months

Ended

9/30/2018

9/30/2017

Change

6/30/2018

Change

Ending long-term assets under management (1)

$

103.9

$

87.1

19%

$

89.8

16%

Ending total assets under management

$

105.6

$

90.6

17%

$

91.6

15%

Average long-term assets under management (1)

$

102.3

$

86.0

19%

$

88.8

15%

Average total assets under management

$

104.1

$

89.3

17%

$

90.5

15%

Gross sales

$

6.3

$

4.6

37%

$

6.6

(5)%

Net flows

$

0.5

$

0.2

150%

$

1.3

(62)%

(1)

Excludes assets under management in liquidity strategies, including in certain open-end mutual funds and institutional accounts

N/M - Not Meaningful

Long-term assets under management increased 16 percent to $103.9 billion at September 30, 2018 from $89.8 billion at June 30, 2018, as a result of the addition of SGA, market appreciation, and positive net flows. Total assets under management at September 30, 2018 were $105.6 billion, including $1.7 billion of assets in liquidity strategies.

Total sales in the third quarter were $6.3 billion compared with $6.6 billion in the second quarter, as higher sales in retail separate accounts and institutional were more than offset by lower open-end fund sales. Retail separate account sales increased 25 percent sequentially to $0.9 billion, primarily attributable to small/mid-cap equity strategies. There was a 4 percent sequential increase in institutional sales to $1.5 billion, which included meaningful new mandates for three affiliates. Mutual fund sales were $3.8 billion, reflecting an annualized sales rate of 34 percent, compared with $4.4 billion in the prior quarter, which included high levels of domestic equity sales. In the third quarter, domestic equity and bank loan strategies continued to generate strong levels of sales, but declined modestly from unusually high levels in the second quarter.

Total net inflows of $0.5 billion included positive net flows from retail separate accounts and open-end funds and compared with net inflows of $1.3 billion in the second quarter. Net flows in retail separate accounts increased to $358.3 million from $161.4 million in the second quarter primarily as a result of higher sales. Mutual fund net flows were positive for the third consecutive quarter at $0.3 billion, compared with $1.1 billion sequentially. Institutional had modest net outflows of ($0.1) billion as sales, which increased by 4 percent to $1.5 billion, were more than offset by $0.8 billion of partial redemptions from existing accounts and $0.8 billion of outflows from closed accounts.

GAAP Results

Operating income increased sequentially to $33.9 million from $27.3 million, reflecting a 15 percent increase in total revenues partially offset by a 12 percent increase in operating expenses, both related to the addition of SGA, organic growth of assets under management, and performance-related fees. Third-quarter operating expenses included $4.3 million of acquisition and integration costs compared with $2.0 million in the second quarter, with the increase attributable to professional fees related to the closing of the SGA transaction.

Net income per diluted share of $3.19 included a $0.35 per share benefit from discrete tax adjustments, ($0.37) of acquisition and integration costs, and ($0.49) of realized and unrealized losses on investments. Second quarter net income per diluted share of $2.75 included ($0.22) of acquisition and integration costs, ($0.07) of discrete tax adjustments, and ($0.04) of realized and unrealized losses on investments.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, of $128.5 million increased 16 percent from the prior quarter as a result of the addition of SGA, an increase in average assets from market appreciation and positive net flows, and a higher average fee rate. The increase in the fee rate reflected both continued positive flows into domestic equity open-end mutual funds and $3.6 million of performance-related fees. Employment expenses, as adjusted, of $61.7 million increased 15% sequentially due to the addition of SGA and an increase in profit-based variable compensation. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, decreased 5% from the second quarter, which included the annual Board of Director's equity grant and higher sales and marketing costs.

Operating income, as adjusted, and the related margin were $48.2 million and 38 percent, respectively, compared with $37.6 million and 34 percent in the sequential quarter. The sequential-quarter margin expansion reflects higher revenues, the addition of SGA, and lower other operating expenses.

Net income attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted, which is net of the noncontrolling interests related to SGA, was $3.64 per diluted common share, an increase of 23 percent from $2.97 in the prior quarter.

Interest and dividends earned on seed and CLO investments, which are not included in net income, as adjusted, were $3.4 million, or $0.30 on an after-tax per-share basis, compared with $4.6 million or $0.39 per share in the second quarter.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, was 27 percent, compared with 28 percent in the prior quarter, primarily due to the impact of SGA-related noncontrolling interests.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited)

(in millions)

As of

As of

9/30/2018

9/30/2017

Change

6/30/2018

Change

Cash and cash equivalents

$

169.0

$

164.9

2%

$

138.8

22%

Debt

$

338.9

$

248.5

36%

$

245.1

38%

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

$

56.3

$

N/M

$

N/M

Total equity attributable to stockholders

$

643.7

$

584.2

10%

$

624.5

3%

Working capital (1)

$

128.2

$

65.0

97%

$

94.3

36%

Net debt (cash) (2)

$

182.5

$

146.8

24%

$

119.2

53%

(1) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, contingent consideration and required principal payments due over the next twelve months including scheduled amortization and an estimate of the excess cash flow payment; the actual excess cash flow payment will be measured based on fiscal year 2018 financial results and the net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2018

(2) Defined as debt plus unamortized deferred financing costs and, at September 30, 2017, contingent consideration, less cash and cash equivalents

N/M - Not Meaningful

Working capital at September 30, 2018 of $128.2 million increased by 36 percent from June 30, 2018, reflecting net cash generated from the business, the impact of the SGA closing, changes in debt outstanding, and return of capital to shareholders.

The company borrowed $105.0 million of term loan debt and utilized existing balance sheet resources to fund its $129.5 million majority investment in SGA. During the quarter, the company repaid $11.6 million of debt. The net leverage ratio, which is net debt to EBITDA (in accordance with the company's credit agreement), was 0.9x at September 30, 2018 compared with 0.7x at June 30, 2018.

The company repurchased approximately 38,200 shares, or 0.5 percent of outstanding common shares, as adjusted, for $5.0 million during the quarter.

In August, the company declared a $0.55 per share common stock dividend, an increase of 22 percent from the previous quarterly rate. The dividend increase is the first since the company initiated a quarterly dividend in May 2014.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Advisers. Additional information is available at virtus.com.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Three

Months

Ended

Nine Months Ended

9/30/2018

9/30/2017

Change

6/30/2018

Change

9/30/2018

9/30/2017

Change

Revenues

Investment management fees

$

121,713

$

97,295

25%

$

103,168

18%

$

325,357

$

230,628

41%

Distribution and service fees

13,730

11,482

20%

13,549

1%

39,886

32,704

22%

Administration and transfer agent fees

16,567

14,699

13%

15,967

4%

48,272

33,156

46%

Other income and fees

200

199

1%

248

(19)%

655

1,095

(40)%

     Total revenues

152,210

123,675

23%

132,932

15%

414,170

297,583

39%

Operating Expenses

Employment expenses

63,269

54,159

17%

54,868

15%

178,833

136,792

31%

Distribution and other asset-based

expenses

25,386

20,552

24%

23,721

7%

71,398

51,639

38%

Other operating expenses

20,350

17,733

15%

19,128

6%

56,340

51,195

10%

Operating expenses of consolidated

investment products

529

6,757

(92)%

1,783

(70)%

2,823

7,872

(64)%

Restructuring and severance

1,584

(100)%

N/M

10,478

(100)%

Depreciation expense

1,189

1,038

15%

1,100

8%

3,304

2,478

33%

Amortization expense

7,541

5,063

49%

5,024

50%

17,601

7,109

148%

     Total operating expenses

118,264

106,886

11%

105,624

12%

330,299

267,563

23%

Operating Income (Loss)

33,946

16,789

102%

27,308

24%

83,871

30,020

179%

Other Income (Expense)

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on

investments, net

(374)

1,367

N/M

960

N/M

1,024

2,951

(65)%

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of

consolidated investment products, net

(4,735)

13,465

N/M

(1,779)

166%

(4,255)

16,485

N/M

Other income (expense), net

549

436

26%

455

21%

2,323

1,129

106%

     Total other income (expense), net

(4,560)

15,268

N/M

(364)

N/M

(908)

20,565

N/M

Interest Income (Expense)

Interest expense

(5,155)

(4,116)

25%

(4,469)

15%

(13,482)

(8,098)

66%

Interest and dividend income

716

679

5%

1,818

(61)%

3,255

1,313

148%

Interest and dividend income of

investments of consolidated investment

products

26,596

17,778

50%

23,679

12%

71,678

28,536

151%

Interest expense of consolidated

investment products

(16,959)

(16,249)

4%

(15,278)

11%

(46,786)

(22,101)

112%

     Total interest income (expense), net

5,198

(1,908)

N/M

5,750

(10)%

14,665

(350)

N/M

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

34,584

30,149

15%

32,694

6%

97,628

50,235

94%

Income tax expense (benefit)

6,653

9,626

(31)%

9,465

(30)%

22,641

15,939

42%

Net Income (Loss)

27,931

20,523

36%

23,229

20%

74,987

34,296

119%

Noncontrolling interests

(933)

(1,731)

(46)%

(159)

487%

(1,619)

(2,782)

(42)%

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to

Stockholders

26,998

18,792

44%

23,070

17%

73,368

31,514

133%

Preferred stockholder dividends

(2,085)

(2,084)

—%

(2,084)

—%

(6,253)

(6,252)

—%

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to

Common Stockholders

$

24,913

$

16,708

49%

$

20,986

19%

$

67,115

$

25,262

166%

Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic

$

3.47

$

2.32

50%

$

2.91

19%

$

9.33

$

3.64

156%

Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted

$

3.19

$

2.21

44%

$

2.75

16%

$

8.67

$

3.52

146%

Cash Dividends Declared Per Preferred

Share

$

1.81

$

1.81

—%

$

1.81

—%

$

5.44

$

5.44

—%

Cash Dividends Declared Per Common

Share

$

0.55

$

0.45

22%

$

0.45

22%

$

1.45

$

1.35

7%

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding -

Basic (in thousands)

7,175

7,212

(1)%

7,211

—%

7,195

6,942

4%

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding -

Diluted (in thousands)

8,456

8,492

—%

8,401

1%

8,463

7,168

18%

N/M - Not Meaningful

Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class

(in millions)

Three Months Ended

9/30/2017

12/31/2017

3/31/2018

6/30/2018

9/30/2018

By product (period end):

Open-End Funds (1)

$

42,397.7

$

43,077.6

$

43,202.5

$

44,419.3

$

45,171.8

Closed-End Funds

6,735.4

6,666.2

6,132.7

6,295.0

6,342.2

Exchange Traded Funds

955.7

1,039.2

980.2

1,029.9

983.4

Retail Separate Accounts

13,057.2

13,936.8

14,012.3

14,678.4

16,817.5

Institutional Accounts

20,630.5

20,815.9

19,411.2

19,726.6

30,960.1

Structured Products

3,360.0

3,298.8

3,704.6

3,684.4

3,647.8

Total Long-Term

$

87,136.5

$

88,834.5

$

87,443.5

$

89,833.6

$

103,922.8

Liquidity (2)

3,431.4

2,128.7

1,641.6

1,784.9

1,675.1

Total

$

90,567.9

$

90,963.2

$

89,085.1

$

91,618.5

$

105,597.9

By product (average) (3)

Open-End Funds (1)

$

42,080.9

$

42,840.1

$

43,751.4

$

44,000.8

$

45,137.1

Closed-End Funds

6,758.1

6,726.0

6,346.1

6,167.0

6,386.7

Exchange Traded Funds

945.0

958.3

1,045.7

1,026.8

1,035.9

Retail Separate Accounts

12,345.5

13,051.9

13,923.3

13,999.0

15,536.7

Institutional Accounts

20,728.6

20,933.1

20,165.8

19,942.3

30,583.4

Structured Products

3,111.1

3,304.0

3,619.1

3,681.5

3,635.7

Total Long-Term

$

85,969.2

$

87,813.4

$

88,851.4

$

88,817.4

$

102,315.5

Liquidity (2)

3,331.1

3,635.1

1,787.6

1,699.3

1,750.3

Total

$

89,300.3

$

91,448.5

$

90,639.0

$

90,516.7

$

104,065.8

By asset class (period end):

Equity

$

42,722.5

$

45,359.6

$

45,428.3

$

48,404.4

$

62,654.4

Fixed Income

39,419.7

38,421.2

37,766.2

36,934.8

36,819.9

Alternatives (4)

4,994.3

5,053.7

4,249.0

4,494.4

4,448.5

Liquidity (2)

3,431.4

2,128.7

1,641.6

1,784.9

1,675.1

Total

$

90,567.9

$

90,963.2

$

89,085.1

$

91,618.5

$

105,597.9

Assets Under Management - Average Net Management Fees Earned (5)

(in basis points)

Three Months Ended

9/30/2017

12/31/2017

3/31/2018

6/30/2018

9/30/2018

All Products

Open-End Funds (1)

47.9

50.1

50.3

51.8

54.3

Closed-End Funds

66.0

66.0

66.3

66.1

65.9

Exchange Traded Funds

27.0

15.7

18.2

14.7

13.7

Retail Separate Accounts

46.6

46.1

47.6

48.4

49.2

Institutional Accounts (6)

31.0

31.2

31.8

31.7

31.9

Structured Products (7)

47.1

38.8

39.2

36.2

60.0

All Long-Term Products (8)

44.8

45.4

46.0

46.7

47.4

Liquidity (2)

6.0

8.5

11.8

9.5

10.1

All Products

43.4

43.9

45.3

46.0

46.8

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, offshore funds and variable insurance funds

(2) Represents assets under management in liquidity strategies, including in certain open-end funds and institutional accounts

(3) Averages are calculated as follows:

- Funds - average daily or weekly balances

- Retail Separate Accounts - prior-quarter ending balance or average of month-end balances in quarter

- Institutional Accounts and Structured Products - average of month-end balances in quarter

(4) Consists of real estate securities, mid-stream energy securities and master limited partnerships, options strategies and other

(5) Represents net investment management fees divided by average assets. Net investment management fees are investment management fees, as adjusted, less fees  

paid to third-party service providers for investment management related services, which impacted the fee rate in the three months ended September 30, 2018 for

Open-End Funds and All Products by 0.3 and 0.3 basis points, respectively

(6) Includes incentive fees earned in three months ended September 30, 2018 that impacted the fee rate by 1.8 basis points

(7) Includes incentive fees earned in the three months ended September 30, 2017, December 31, 2017, March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 that impacted the fee rate by 10.2, 1.4, 0.2, 0.1 and 24.6 basis points, respectively

(8) Includes incentive fees earned in the three months ended September 30, 2017, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018 that impacted the fee rate by 0.4, 0.1 and 1.4 basis points, respectively

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product

(in millions)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

9/30/2017

12/31/2017

3/31/2018

6/30/2018

9/30/2018

9/30/2017

9/30/2018

Open-End Funds (1)

Beginning balance

$

41,452.8

$

42,397.7

$

43,077.6

$

43,202.5

$

44,419.3

$

23,432.8

$

43,077.6

Inflows

2,842.5

2,647.8

3,783.6

4,356.6

3,807.4

7,129.1

11,947.6

Outflows

(2,872.7)

(3,275.0)

(3,662.2)

(3,220.6)

(3,465.1)

(7,286.0)

(10,347.9)

Net flows

(30.2)

(627.2)

121.4

1,136.0

342.3

(156.9)

1,599.7

Market performance

1,040.7

1,409.5

69.8

170.5

464.1

3,697.5

704.4

Other (2)

(65.6)

(102.4)

(66.3)

(89.7)

(53.9)

15,424.3

(209.9)

Ending balance

$

42,397.7

$

43,077.6

$

43,202.5

$

44,419.3

$

45,171.8

$

42,397.7

$

45,171.8

Closed-End Funds

Beginning balance

$

6,707.2

$

6,735.4

$

6,666.2

$

6,132.7

$

6,295.0

$

6,757.4

$

6,666.2

Inflows

0.5

12.9

13.4

Outflows

(112.8)

Net flows

0.5

12.9

(112.8)

13.4

Market performance

124.4

22.8

(406.1)

250.0

124.4

421.6

(31.7)

Other (2)

(96.2)

(92.0)

(127.4)

(88.2)

(90.1)

(330.8)

(305.7)

Ending balance

$

6,735.4

$

6,666.2

$

6,132.7

$

6,295.0

$

6,342.2

$

6,735.4

$

6,342.2

Exchange Traded Funds

Beginning balance

$

968.8

$

955.7

$

1,039.2

$

980.2

$

1,029.9

$

596.8

$

1,039.2

Inflows

104.1

177.7

139.5

86.5

35.0

554.9

261.0

Outflows

(28.9)

(49.4)

(63.2)

(71.7)

(100.4)

(103.2)

(235.3)

Net flows

75.2

128.3

76.3

14.8

(65.4)

451.7

25.7

Market performance

4.2

(8.8)

(77.5)

65.2

50.1

30.3

37.8

Other (2)

(92.5)

(36.0)

(57.8)

(30.3)

(31.2)

(123.1)

(119.3)

Ending balance

$

955.7

$

1,039.2

$

980.2

$

1,029.9

$

983.4

$

955.7

$

983.4

Retail Separate Accounts

Beginning balance

$

12,351.1

$

13,057.2

$

13,936.8

$

14,012.3

$

14,678.4

$

8,473.5

$

13,936.8

Inflows

704.4

680.5

701.3

736.7

921.4

2,049.8

2,359.4

Outflows

(480.1)

(512.5)

(786.5)

(575.3)

(563.1)

(1,233.7)

(1,924.9)

Net flows

224.3

168.0

(85.2)

161.4

358.3

816.1

434.5

Market performance

478.3

722.4

160.7

499.7

608.7

1,273.7

1,269.1

Other (2)

3.5

(10.8)

5.0

1,172.1

2,493.9

1,177.1

Ending balance

$

13,057.2

$

13,936.8

$

14,012.3

$

14,678.4

$

16,817.5

$

13,057.2

$

16,817.5

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (continued)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

9/30/2017

12/31/2017

3/31/2018

6/30/2018

9/30/2018

9/30/2017

9/30/2018

Institutional Accounts

Beginning balance

$

20,639.1

$

20,630.5

$

20,815.9

$

19,411.2

$

19,726.6

$

5,492.7

$

20,815.9

Inflows

439.9

609.7

423.0

1,425.0

1,484.5

1,074.7

3,332.5

Outflows

(893.7)

(1,000.4)

(1,649.7)

(1,465.8)

(1,604.8)

(1,697.7)

(4,720.3)

Net flows

(453.8)

(390.7)

(1,226.7)

(40.8)

(120.3)

(623.0)

(1,387.8)

Market performance

451.1

581.9

(172.7)

486.4

1,184.8

757.5

1,498.5

Other (2)

(5.9)

(5.8)

(5.3)

(130.2)

10,169.0

15,003.3

10,033.5

Ending balance

$

20,630.5

$

20,815.9

$

19,411.2

$

19,726.6

$

30,960.1

$

20,630.5

$

30,960.1

Structured Products

Beginning balance

$

2,899.8

$

3,360.0

$

3,298.8

$

3,704.6

$

3,684.4

$

613.1

$

3,298.8

Inflows

474.3

383.6

37.8

474.3

421.4

Outflows

(55.6)

(49.5)

(20.4)

(34.4)

(296.3)

(54.8)

Net flows

418.7

(49.5)

383.6

17.4

(34.4)

178.0

366.6

Market performance

37.1

4.8

37.9

45.3

39.8

60.9

123.0

Other (2)

4.4

(16.5)

(15.7)

(82.9)

(42.0)

2,508.0

(140.6)

Ending balance

$

3,360.0

$

3,298.8

$

3,704.6

$

3,684.4

$

3,647.8

$

3,360.0

$

3,647.8

Total Long-Term

Beginning balance

$

85,018.8

$

87,136.5

$

88,834.5

$

87,443.5

$

89,833.6

$

45,366.3

$

88,834.5

Inflows

4,565.2

4,115.7

5,431.0

6,643.1

6,261.2

11,282.8

18,335.3

Outflows

(4,331.0)

(4,886.8)

(6,161.6)

(5,353.8)

(5,767.8)

(10,729.7)

(17,283.2)

Net flows

234.2

(771.1)

(730.6)

1,289.3

493.4

553.1

1,052.1

Market performance

2,135.8

2,732.6

(387.9)

1,517.1

2,471.9

6,241.5

3,601.1

Other (2)

(252.3)

(263.5)

(272.5)

(416.3)

11,123.9

34,975.6

10,435.1

Ending balance

$

87,136.5

$

88,834.5

$

87,443.5

$

89,833.6

$

103,922.8

$

87,136.5

$

103,922.8

Liquidity (3)

Beginning balance

$

3,570.6

$

3,431.4

$

2,128.7

$

1,641.6

$

1,784.9

$

$

2,128.7

Other (2)

(139.2)

(1,302.7)

(487.1)

143.3

(109.8)

3,431.4

(453.6)

Ending balance

$

3,431.4

$

2,128.7

$

1,641.6

$

1,784.9

$

1,675.1

$

3,431.4

$

1,675.1

Total

Beginning balance

$

88,589.4

$

90,567.9

$

90,963.2

$

89,085.1

$

91,618.5

$

45,366.3

$

90,963.2

Inflows

4,565.2

4,115.7

5,431.0

6,643.1

6,261.2

11,282.8

18,335.3

Outflows

(4,331.0)

(4,886.8)

(6,161.6)

(5,353.8)

(5,767.8)

(10,729.7)

(17,283.2)

Net flows

234.2

(771.1)

(730.6)

1,289.3

493.4

553.1

1,052.1

Market performance

2,135.8

2,732.6

(387.9)

1,517.1

2,471.9

6,241.5

3,601.1

Other (2)

(391.5)

(1,566.2)

(759.6)

(273.0)

11,014.1

38,407.0

9,981.5

Ending balance

$

90,567.9

$

90,963.2

$

89,085.1

$

91,618.5

$

105,597.9

$

90,567.9

$

105,597.9

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, offshore funds and variable insurance funds

(2) Represents open-end and closed-end fund distributions net of reinvestments, the net change in assets from liquidity strategies, and the impact on net flows from non-sales

related activities such as asset acquisitions/(dispositions), seed capital investments/(withdrawals), structured products reset transactions, and the use of leverage

(3) Represents assets under management in liquidity strategies, including in certain open-end funds and institutional accounts

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations
(in thousands except per share data)

The following are reconciliations and related notes of the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release differ from financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a result of the reclassification of certain income statement items, as well as the exclusion of certain expenses and other items that are not reflective of the earnings generated from providing investment management and related services. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues, GAAP to Total Revenues, as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2018

9/30/2017

6/30/2018

Total revenues, GAAP

$

152,210

$

123,675

$

132,932

Distribution and other asset-based expenses (1)

(25,386)

(20,552)

(23,721)

Consolidated investment products revenues (2)

1,682

1,121

1,423

Total revenues, as adjusted

$

128,506

$

104,244

$

110,634

Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses, GAAP to Operating Expenses, as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2018

9/30/2017

6/30/2018

Total operating expenses, GAAP

$

118,264

$

106,886

$

105,624

Distribution and other asset-based expenses (1)

(25,386)

(20,552)

(23,721)

Consolidated investment products expenses (2)

(529)

(6,757)

(1,783)

Amortization of intangible assets (3)

(7,541)

(5,063)

(5,024)

Restructuring and severance (4)

(137)

Acquisition and integration expenses (5)

(4,290)

(4,918)

(1,976)

Other (6)

(228)

(406)

(133)

Total operating expenses, as adjusted

$

80,290

$

69,053

$

72,987

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss), GAAP to Operating Income (Loss), as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2018

9/30/2017

6/30/2018

Operating income (loss), GAAP

$

33,946

$

16,789

$

27,308

Consolidated investment products (earnings) loss (2)

2,211

7,878

3,206

Amortization of intangible assets (3)

7,541

5,063

5,024

Restructuring and severance (4)

137

Acquisition and integration expenses (5)

4,290

4,918

1,976

Other (6)

228

406

133

Operating income (loss), as adjusted

$

48,216

$

35,191

$

37,647

Operating margin, GAAP

22.3%

13.6%

20.5%

Operating margin, as adjusted

37.5%

33.8%

34.0%

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders, GAAP to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders, as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2018

9/30/2017

6/30/2018

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, GAAP

$

24,913

$

16,708

$

20,986

Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax (3)

4,772

3,119

3,617

Restructuring and severance, net of tax (4)

84

Acquisition and integration expenses, net of tax (5)

3,144

3,029

1,869

Other, net of tax (6)

1,836

2,151

2,748

Seed capital and CLO investments (earnings) loss, net of tax (7)

(3,916)

(5,555)

(4,270)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted

$

30,749

$

19,536

$

24,950

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

8,456

8,492

8,401

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted

8,456

8,492

8,401

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, GAAP

$

3.19

$

2.21

$

2.75

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted

$

3.64

$

2.30

$

2.97

AAssumes conversion of preferred shares to common shares at the 20-day volume-weighted average common stock price as of period end, subject to a conversion price range of $110 to $132 per share, resulting in a conversion ratio range of 0.9091 to 0.7576

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Before Taxes, GAAP to Income (Loss) Before Taxes, as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2018

9/30/2017

6/30/2018

Income (loss) before taxes, GAAP

$

34,584

$

30,149

$

32,694

Consolidated investment products (earnings) loss (2)

(146)

(1,731)

(159)