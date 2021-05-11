Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary April 30, 2021 Assets Under Management

News provided by

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

May 11, 2021, 16:05 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported total assets under management (AUM) as of April 30, 2021 of $176.2 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)




By Product Type:

April 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Open-End Funds

$

74,810

$

72,164

Closed-End Funds

12,024

11,664

Exchange Traded Funds

1,143

1,021

Retail Separate Accounts

39,755

37,244

Institutional Accounts

44,666

42,802

Structured Products

3,844

3,985

Total

$

176,242

$

168,880

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.virtus.com

Also from this source

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Rick Smirl Has Joined As...

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for First...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics