Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary April 30, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported total assets under management (AUM) as of April 30, 2021 of $176.2 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)







By Product Type: April 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 Open-End Funds $ 74,810



$ 72,164

Closed-End Funds 12,024



11,664

Exchange Traded Funds 1,143



1,021

Retail Separate Accounts 39,755



37,244

Institutional Accounts 44,666



42,802

Structured Products 3,844



3,985

Total $ 176,242



$ 168,880



About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors , Duff & Phelps Investment Management , Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management , Newfleet Asset Management , NFJ Investment Group , Seix Investment Advisors , Silvant Capital Management , Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Solutions .

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.virtus.com

