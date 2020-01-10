Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2019 Assets Under Management
Jan 10, 2020, 16:05 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2019 of $107.7 billion and $108.9 billion (including $1.2 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.
|
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
Preliminary
|
Final
|
By Product Type:
|
December 31, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
Long-Term:
|
Open-End Funds (1)
|
$
|
42,870
|
$
|
41,190
|
Closed-End Funds
|
6,748
|
6,816
|
Exchange Traded Funds
|
1,156
|
1,054
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
20,414
|
18,863
|
Institutional Accounts
|
32,635
|
30,951
|
Structured Products
|
3,903
|
3,972
|
Total Long-Term
|
107,726
|
102,846
|
Liquidity (2)
|
1,178
|
1,221
|
Total
|
$
|
108,904
|
$
|
104,067
|
(1)
|
Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for
|
(2)
|
Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners
