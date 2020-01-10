Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2019 of $107.7 billion and $108.9 billion (including $1.2 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)

Preliminary

Final

By Product Type:

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Long-Term:


Open-End Funds (1)

$

42,870

$

41,190

Closed-End Funds

6,748

6,816

Exchange Traded Funds

1,156

1,054

Retail Separate Accounts

20,414

18,863

Institutional Accounts

32,635

30,951

Structured Products

3,903

3,972

Total Long-Term

107,726

102,846




Liquidity (2)

1,178

1,221

Total

$

108,904

$

104,067


(1)

Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for
Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

(2)

Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds
and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

