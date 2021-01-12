Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2020 Assets Under Management
Jan 12, 2021, 16:10 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2020 of $130.7 billion and $132.2 billion (including $1.5 billion of liquidity assets), respectively. The increase in long-term AUM from September 30, 2020 reflected market appreciation and positive net flows, including net inflows in retail separate accounts, open-end funds, institutional accounts, and exchange traded funds.
|
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
By Product Type:
|
December 31, 2020
|
November 30, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
Long-Term:
|
Open-End Funds (1)
|
$
|
49,521
|
$
|
47,378
|
$
|
43,369
|
Closed-End Funds
|
5,914
|
5,924
|
5,629
|
Exchange Traded Funds
|
837
|
758
|
543
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
29,751
|
27,920
|
24,727
|
Institutional Accounts
|
40,623
|
38,502
|
36,596
|
Structured Products
|
4,060
|
4,043
|
4,163
|
Total Long-Term
|
130,706
|
124,525
|
115,027
|
Liquidity (2)
|
1,488
|
1,543
|
1,460
|
Total
|
$
|
132,194
|
$
|
126,068
|
$
|
116,487
|
(1)
|
Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)
|
(2)
|
Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.
