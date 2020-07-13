Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary June 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

News provided by

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Jul 13, 2020, 07:00 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2020 of $107.1 billion and $108.5 billion (including $1.4 billion of liquidity assets), respectively. The increase in long-term AUM from March 31, 2020 reflected market appreciation and positive net flows, including net inflows in mutual funds, retail separate accounts and institutional accounts, partially offset by net outflows in other products.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)

By Product Type:

June 30, 2020

May 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

Long-Term:




Open-End Funds (1)

$

40,053

$

39,015

$

33,498

Closed-End Funds

5,639

5,785

5,343

Exchange Traded Funds

541

561

480

Retail Separate Accounts

22,054

21,336

17,660

Institutional Accounts

34,545

32,987

28,210

Structured Products

4,264

4,250

4,343

Total Long-Term

107,096

103,934

89,534






Liquidity (2)

1,365

1,324

1,160

Total

$

108,461

$

105,258

$

90,694


(1)

Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

(2)

Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.