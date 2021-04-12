Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary March 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported total assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2021 of $168.9 billion. The increase in AUM from December 31, 2020 reflected the addition of $29.5 billion of assets from the strategic partnership with Allianz Global Investors, market appreciation, and positive net flows in retail separate accounts, open-end funds, exchange traded funds, and institutional. In addition, the company provided services to $3.4 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)











By Product Type: March 31, 2021

February 28, 2021

December 31, 2020 Open-End Funds $ 72,164



$ 72,643



$ 50,771

Closed-End Funds 11,664



11,432



5,914

Exchange Traded Funds 1,021



889



837

Retail Separate Accounts 37,244



35,434



29,751

Institutional Accounts 42,802



42,200



40,861

Structured Products 3,985



3,974



4,060

Total $ 168,880



$ 166,572



$ 132,194



About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors , Duff & Phelps Investment Management , Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management , Newfleet Asset Management , NFJ Investment Group , Seix Investment Advisors , Silvant Capital Management , Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Solutions .

