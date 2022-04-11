Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary March 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $183.3 billion as of March 31, 2022. The decrease from December 31, 2021 primarily reflected market depreciation and net outflows in open-end funds, partially offset by the addition of $14.7 billion of assets from the acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners and positive net flows in institutional and retail separate accounts. In addition, the company provided services to $3.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)






By Product Type:

March 31, 2022

February 28, 2022

December 31, 2021

Open-End Funds

$                  71,701

$                  73,121

$                  77,227

Closed-End Funds

12,060

11,689

12,068

Exchange Traded Funds

1,448

1,402

1,479

Retail Separate Accounts

40,824

40,808

44,538

Institutional Accounts

53,658

53,002

48,140

Structured Products

3,651

3,636

3,734

     Total

$                 183,342

$                183,658

$                 187,186

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

