Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary March 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

Apr 11, 2022, 16:05 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $183.3 billion as of March 31, 2022. The decrease from December 31, 2021 primarily reflected market depreciation and net outflows in open-end funds, partially offset by the addition of $14.7 billion of assets from the acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners and positive net flows in institutional and retail separate accounts. In addition, the company provided services to $3.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
|
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
By Product Type:
|
March 31, 2022
|
February 28, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Open-End Funds
|
$ 71,701
|
$ 73,121
|
$ 77,227
|
Closed-End Funds
|
12,060
|
11,689
|
12,068
|
Exchange Traded Funds
|
1,448
|
1,402
|
1,479
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
40,824
|
40,808
|
44,538
|
Institutional Accounts
|
53,658
|
53,002
|
48,140
|
Structured Products
|
3,651
|
3,636
|
3,734
|
Total
|
$ 183,342
|
$ 183,658
|
$ 187,186
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
