Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary November 30, 2022 Assets Under Management

Dec 12, 2022, 07:00 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $157.2 billion as of November 30, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
|
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
By Product Type:
|
November 30, 2022
|
October 31, 2022
|
Open-End Funds (1)
|
$ 56,744
|
$ 55,394
|
Closed-End Funds
|
10,812
|
10,458
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
36,919
|
35,227
|
Institutional Accounts (2)
|
52,698
|
48,418
|
Total
|
$ 157,173
|
$ 149,497
|
(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds
|
(2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Share this article