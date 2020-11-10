Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary October 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Nov 10, 2020, 16:05 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of October 31, 2020 of $115.2 billion and $116.6 billion (including $1.4 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)




By Product Type:

October 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Long-Term:


Open-End Funds (1)

$

43,582

$

43,369

Closed-End Funds

5,697

5,629

Exchange Traded Funds

547

543

Retail Separate Accounts

25,162

24,727

Institutional Accounts

36,125

36,596

Structured Products

4,048

4,163

Total Long-Term

115,161

115,027




Liquidity (2)

1,395

1,460

Total

$

116,556

$

116,487


(1)

Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

(2)

Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

