Virtus Nutrition's Kronos™ All-In-One Pre-Workout Formula Is Now Available Through Walmart.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtūs Nutrition, a lifestyle brand specializing in sports nutritional supplements, is now for sale through online retail powerhouse Walmart.com.

Selling through Walmart.com is a major victory for Virtūs as the online retail giant is predicted to double their e-commerce sales from $15 billion in 2018 to nearly $38 billion by the end of 2020.

Virtūs Kronos™ All-In-One Pre-Workout Formula, one of their best sellers, is currently available online through their website, and for the first time, through Walmart.com. Kronos is a synthesis of flavor and science, combining eight proven ingredients to enhance "pump," fueling muscle intensive workouts.

Virtūs' powerful pre workout formula gets its boost from a unique blend of highly potent ingredients like Creatine MagnaPower®, TeaCrine®, and Dynamine®. Creatine Magna Power® is a proprietary formula that combines Creatine and Magnesium Chelate. Creatine is a highly popular "pump" supplement that athletes have been using for years in pursuit of larger, stronger muscles. Creatine also gives the body a burst of energy by aiding in the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the natural substance that provides the muscles with energy, giving them the boost they need to expand and contract repeatedly throughout the workout. Magnesium Chelate (chelated magnesium) helps boost levels of magnesium in the body and increase intracellular hydration. This gives an overall longer lasting "pump" effect as well as greater endurance.

Taurine, well known for its ability to increase energy levels, also plays a role in helping Kronos™ pack a punch by boosting energy, endurance, and raising the body's mechanical threshold, to keep workouts going while reducing stress on the heart.

The trademarked and scientifically substantiated ingredient, TeaCrine®, is one of Kronos'™ most exciting ingredients. TeaCrine® is the proprietary formulation of the supplement, Theacrine, which is used to enhance energy in a way that is sometimes compared to caffeine. Theacrine even comes from some of the same sources as caffeine, like coffee and tea. Yet, Theacrine (as TeaCrine®) is actually a powerful non-stimulant compound that is capable of delivering clean energy without the dreaded jitters or crash.

Another ingredient, Beta Alanine works in tandem with TeaCrine® as it helps to increase blood flow throughout the body. Beta Alanine is shown to increase levels of nitric oxide, which is key to increasing blood flow, circulation, and dilating the blood vessels to allow the body to move easily.

All of Virtūs ingredients are rigorously tested and proven to work together to provide the best pre-workout product on the market. Virtūs carved a niche for themselves selling online to a dedicated fan base, and now their products are available to a wider range of customers through Walmart.com.

