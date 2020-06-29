Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF To Transfer Listing to Cboe BZX Exchange

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus ETF Advisers today announced plans to transfer the listing of the Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (Ticker: VGFO) from NYSE Arca to Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc., effective on or about July 15, 2020. No shareholder action is required as a result of this change, nor is the transfer expected to have any effect on the trading of fund shares.

About the ETF

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (VGFO), subadvised by Wellington Management Company LLP, employs a multi-factor approach based on quantitative and qualitative research and analysis. It seeks to identify investment opportunities by region and, within each region, allocate the fund's assets to equity securities it believes share complementary factors.

About Virtus ETF Advisers

Virtus ETF Advisers is a New York-based, multi-manager ETF sponsor and affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With actively managed and index-based investment capabilities across multiple asset classes, Virtus offers a range of complementary exchange-traded-funds subadvised by select investment managers.

Risk Considerations

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF): The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities it is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. Equity Securities: The market price of equity securities may be adversely affected by financial market, industry, or issuer-specific events. Focus on a particular style or on small or medium-sized companies may enhance that risk. Foreign & Emerging Markets: Investing internationally, especially in emerging markets, involves additional risks such as currency, political, accounting, economic, and market risk. Market Price/NAV: At the time of purchase and/or sale, an investor's shares may have a market price that is above or below the fund's NAV, which may increase the investor's risk of loss. Market Volatility: Local, regional or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issue, recessions, or other events could have a significant impact on the fund and its investments, including hampering the ability of the fund's portfolio manager(s) to invest the fund's assets as intended. Prospectus: For additional information on risks, please see the fund's prospectus.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. Contact us at 1-888-383-0553 or visit www.virtusetfs.com for a copy of the fund's prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest or send money.

The fund is distributed by VP Distributors, LLC, member FINRA and subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

