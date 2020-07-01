Virus Control: Hygiene and Disinfecting As the New-Norm

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 outbreak has brought about interest in hygiene and virus control, in particular. Companies that offer disinfection services for offices, factories, physician clinics and homes are reporting a surge in calls because of it.

It's one of the few growing industries amidst an economic depression, according to a report by MarketWatch. Job openings for fogger and sprayer techs are rising as companies are called upon to help battle the coronavirus.

Cleanliness, health and disinfection are now at the forefront of everyone's minds.

Companies like VIP (https://vipviruscontrol.com/) Services have always specialized in infectious disease remediation, but as of late have been inundated with service requests from law firms, physician offices, homeowners, landlords and even car dealerships.

Avi Soffer, managing partner of VIP states that he believes the uptick in hygiene and virus control is part of, and will continue to be the new – norm as the world works together at staying safe and healthy.

Soffer says staff has been "putting in long hours to meet the demand," and that "we will continue to do so in order to get the jobs done in an efficient and quality manner."

According to Soffer, the COVID-19 virus is not particularly hard to kill outside the human body. "COVID-19 is a rather weak virus and treating facilities effectively and frequently, can eliminate it from being such a global threat."

The task is about containment, elimination and stopping the spread.

Disinfecting begins with controlling and cleaning the air and surfaces. This is achieved by using a disinfectant such as Hypochlorous acid, that has been approved (by the EPA) to be among the more effective disinfectants in treating COVID like viruses. The Hypochlorous is non-toxic and applied through either electrostatic sprayers or foggers.

"We clean everything. Using the Hypochlorous in a fogger enables the disinfectant to travel to hard to reach areas and thoroughly disinfect hard to reach areas," says Soffer.

It is generally understood that the primary mode of infection is from droplets traveling from person to person but the next most common means of infection is from the transmission of germs. That's why touch points such as doorknobs, handrails, light switches, elevator buttons, etc. – get the utmost scrutiny and are a point of emphasis for VIP.

One commonly asked question is, How long can the COVID-19 virus live on an inanimate object such as a doorknob?

"It is still so new that no governing body is certain how long COVID lives on a surface. Some say 24 hours, some say a week or more," Soffer said.

"We were ready for this. We are among the few who specialize as an actual Virus Control company," he said. "We are always prepared with our fleet and people for situations, including an epidemic.

"To get proper disinfection, you need to do things right. We do disinfection and virus control as a regular service and on a regular basis, so we have the products, the training and adequate PPE.

"Many of our calls are from physician offices and places continuing to do business, such as restaurants and law firms where business is ongoing. Many places, such as private homes, are also doing preventive cleaning and being proactive."

VIP techs travel all over and taking care of government buildings, offices, VRBO rental properties, and have recently engaged in conversations with the Broward County School Board.

"We are a serious organization, and proud to be on the forefront doing our part in killing and containing COVID and other viruses. The public and business sector have done an impressive job in doing their part. Together, we will get this under control."

