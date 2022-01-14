Visa applications made easy with e-Visa

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a common problem for people looking to go abroad for a holiday: navigating the outdated, cumbersome websites of immigration services to acquire a visa. e-Visa.co.uk offers the solution with simple application forms and 24/7 support by e-mail and telephone.

Outdated application forms of the immigration service

For some countries, applying for a visa is relatively easy, or the visa can even be applied for after arrival at the airport. Other countries, however, have complex visa procedures, requiring lengthy forms to be filled in and various documents to be uploaded. And as if that's not enough, application forms are often unclear and the questions are sometimes formulated in poor English, so that it's unclear what exactly needs to be filled in.

India and Kenya in particular are notorious in this regard. The e-visa application process of both countries requires a lot of information to be filled out, and a number of documents and photos have to be provided in a specific format and file type. And it's not like travellers have other easy options. When it comes to the visa for India, the only other option is getting a paper visa, which can take months due to lengthy queues at the embassy. The Kenya visa can in fact only be applied for online since 2021, which can cause issues, especially for travellers who have less experience with computers. Other issues include limited payment options (generally only credit cards are accepted) and virtually no customer support. There are no telephone support lines, and e-mails are rarely answered.

That's where e-Visa.co.uk steps in. Application forms on e-Visa are simplified, meaning a lot of unnecessary information has been removed to allow for faster applications. The layouts are also straightforward: everything is included in the same page, in a simple scroll-down fashion. Each field in the form comes with a comprehensive explanation. The application forms also automatically check for common errors, so that customers are immediately notified if they may have answered a question incorrectly. Finally, the forms are available in multiple languages, not just English.

Providing the necessary documents for a visa application is also much easier. Virtually all file types are accepted, and photos and scans are automatically cropped to the correct format. All documents are manually checked again before the application is submitted. The passport scans are compared with the data entered in the form to ensure they match, and that the application can be processed in good order.

Clear communication by e-mail and text message

Customers are kept informed of the status of their application by e-mail and text message. Customers are also given a personal status page, where they can view the status and download the visa once it has been approved. If they have questions, e-mail and customer support are readily available during working hours, and for urgent cases also during weekends. e-Visa also offers a wide variety of payment methods, including PayPal and country-specific payment methods.

Once the application has been approved, the customer receives a confirmation of this by e-mail. The visa only has to be downloaded and printed to take with you on your trip. Some travel permits don't even need to be printed, such as the ESTA USA or the eTA for Canada.

