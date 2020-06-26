Visage 7.1.15 Now Available

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced the latest version of the Visage® 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform, Visage 7.1.15, has been released for global availability. Visage is scheduling online demonstrations of Visage 7 coinciding with the virtual Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine 2020 (SIIM20) annual meeting, June 24-26.

Visage 7 Workflow is now available as an option, offering native reading worklist management that enables customers to unify workflow with the simplicity of an additional tab in the Visage 7 smart-client. Customers now have the choice of driving reading workflow from independent workflow platforms, EHR-driven workflow, or natively with Visage 7.

Also in Visage 7.1.15, Semantic Annotations provide a native framework to make annotations semantically meaningful. Semantic Annotations are created during routine diagnostic interpretation (or can be created retrospectively) and easily flow into the Visage research server and model training infrastructure to build new AI models. Positioned on both sides of the AI pipeline, Visage 7 is optimized to consume the output of AI models and integrate them directly into Visage 7.

"The challenges of the continuing COVID-19 crisis required quick, thoughtful reactions by healthcare institutions and vendors alike, accelerating transformation. Especially at the beginning of the crisis, remote reading programs received considerable attention, launching programs that did not previously exist, while expanding established initiatives. We're proud to work together with customers in numerous ways, including cross-institutional AI research, combining the agility of Visage 7 and the creativity of the Visage team to meet the unprecedented situation before us. It's clear the modern capabilities of the Visage 7 platform provided significant advantages despite the ever changing delivery of emergent care," explained Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Imaging Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Westerhoff continued, "Visage continues to innovate. With 7.1.15, Visage 7 now also offers native reading worklist management and the enhanced ability to control the AI pipeline via semantic annotations in a proven platform specifically engineered to overcome the historical barriers to cloud PACS adoption."

Visage 7.1.15 offers numerous additional enhancements, including:

Visage 7 in the cloud. Incorporating the option of Visage's worklist, viewer and archive into a single offering highly optimized for cloud deployment, Visage 7 is the industry's first cloud-engineered server-side platform for complete PACS operations. Visage 7 in the cloud can offer the same ultrafast speed and functionality of on-premise implementations, but with the added security and scale of the cloud.

Conference Labels. Visage 7 enables authorized users to mark studies for discussion in conferences and meetings with a convenient user interface designed for simplicity and immediate study accessibility.

Visage is a Platinum Sponsor of virtual SIIM20 and presented "Next Stop, Cloud Nine: Your Ideal PACS Platform." A recording of Visage's presentation has been archived and is available to SIIM20 registrants for the next 12 months. To schedule a priority virtual demonstration of Visage 7.1.15, please visit this link.

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

Visage Imaging is a global provider of enterprise imaging and advanced visualization solutions for diagnostic imaging. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform delivers amazingly fast server-side rendered images streamed via an intelligent thin-client viewer with unmatched interoperability. Radiologists and referring physicians have a customized, protocol-driven workflow to natively view multi-dimensional imagery and multimedia using a One Viewer® philosophy, scaled to support the world's most sophisticated healthcare organizations. Powerful solutions include enterprise interpretation and viewing; archiving, artificial intelligence, image enablement of EHRs; RIS/PACS, as well as anywhere mobile diagnostic access. www.visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX: PME) is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

